Atlanta faces Brooklyn, looks for 7th straight home win

Brooklyn Nets (17-48, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (34-31, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Hawks play Brooklyn.

The Hawks are 19-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is first in the Eastern Conference with 30.5 assists per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 7.9.

The Nets are 12-29 in conference play. Brooklyn is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference scoring averaging 107.0 points per game while shooting 44.6%.

The Hawks score 117.8 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 115.9 the Nets give up. The Hawks average 107.0 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 117.2 the Hawks allow to opponents.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Hawks won the last meeting 115-104 on Feb. 22, with Johnson scoring 26 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 23 points, 10.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Hawks. CJ McCollum is averaging 17.6 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Nic Claxton is averaging 12.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and four assists for the Nets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 19.8 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 42.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 119.6 points, 48.5 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Nets: 2-8, averaging 108.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.6 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (knee).

Nets: Ziaire Williams: day to day (illness), Egor Demin: out for season (foot), Day’Ron Sharpe: day to day (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.