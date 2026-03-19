At 40, Ochoa is back in Mexico’s plans as Aguirre also adds Fidalgo for World Cup warm-ups

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The return of veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and the first call-up of midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo are…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The return of veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and the first call-up of midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo are the highlights of the 26-man roster announced on Thursday by coach Javier Aguirre to face Portugal and Belgium in warm-up matches for the World Cup.

The Mexicans will host the Portuguese on March 28 in the reopening of Azteca stadium and three days later they will face Belgium at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The 40-year-old Ochoa had not been called up since last year’s Gold Cup, where he was a substitute throughout the tournament behind Luis Malagón, who ruptured his Achilles tendon last week and will miss the World Cup.

Ochoa, who is seeking his sixth World Cup, has not started since November 2014, when El Tri lost 2-0 to Honduras.

Fidalgo, who was born in Spain, received his Mexican citizenship earlier this year.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who was key in helping Club América win three consecutive championships, has been a regular starter for Real Betis since signing with that club early last month.

Aguirre also called up 20-year-old midfielder Obed Vargas, who signed with Atlético Madrid last month.

Fidalgo and Vargas will help Aguirre cover absences due to injury to Marcel Ruiz, who tore his ACL, and Edson Álvarez, who had ankle surgery earlier this year.

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