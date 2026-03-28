Astros shortstop Peña returns after broken finger kept him from opening day

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros All-Star shortstop Jeremy Peña made his season debut Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels after…

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros All-Star shortstop Jeremy Peña made his season debut Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels after missing Houston’s opening day loss due to an injury.

He had two hits, a stolen base and scored a run in the Astros’ 6-2 loss to the Angels.

Peña broke his right index finger while playing for the Dominican Republic in an exhibition game leading up to the World Baseball Classic. He was healthy enough to be included on the Astros’ opening day roster and spent Thursday facing live pitching with the Astros Triple-A affiliate in Sugar Land, Texas.

“He feels good. He’s excited to be back in the lineup. We’re all excited to have him back in the lineup,” Astros manager Joe Espada said before the game.

Peña finished last season batting .304 with 17 home runs and 62 RBIs in 125 games with 20 stolen bases. He was selected to his first All-Star Game and finished 10th in American League MVP voting.

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