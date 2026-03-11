Astros All-Star closer Josh Hader to start season on 15-day injured list, will miss opening day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros All-Star closer Josh Hader will begin the season on the 15-day injured…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros All-Star closer Josh Hader will begin the season on the 15-day injured list, manager Joe Espada told reporters Wednesday.

Hader, who dealt with biceps tendinitis while throwing bullpen sessions in the offseason, didn’t pitch after Aug. 8 last year because of a shoulder capsule strain. He had progressed to throwing and playing catch but the 31-year-old left-hander has not appeared in any spring training games and his buildup will extend past the Astros’ opener against the Los Angeles Angles on March 26.

Hader was 6-2 with 28 saves in 29 chances with a 2.05 ERA in 48 appearances last season, his second since joining the Astros as a free agent for a $95 million, five-year contract.

It is unclear yet who will replace Hader as closer early in the season. Right-hander Bryan Abreu, who had a career-high seven saves last year and has 16 in seven big league seasons, is an option.

