Aston Villa has captain McGinn back to face Lille in Europa League last 16

LILLE, France (AP) — Aston Villa travelled to Lille to kick off the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday…

LILLE, France (AP) — Aston Villa travelled to Lille to kick off the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday boosted by the return from injury of captain John McGinn.

McGinn was absent for seven weeks since a knee injury in a Premier League loss to Everton in January.

“It’s massive to have him back,” teammate Morgan Rogers said. “He puts a smile on people’s faces, he plays with that smile, wears the badge on his sleeve and he brings a lot to our team.”

Villa and Lille also met in the Conference League quarterfinals two years ago, when Unai Emery’s men advanced on penalties.

Another English side, Nottingham Forest, needs to put relegation worries aside when it hosts Danish club Midtjylland.

In an all-Italia derby, Bologna hosts Roma.

The Europa League format launched last season — 36 teams in a single-standings league format then a tennis-style knockout bracket — lets teams from the same country meet at any point in the knockout phase. Previously, national derbies were possible only from the quarterfinals.

Celta Vigo hosts the first leg against Lyon, the league phase winner.

Real Betis travels to Panathinaikos while Stuttgart meets Porto at home. Another Bundesliga club, Freiburg, is away to Genk.

In the Conference League, Crystal Palace faces AEK Larnaca in London.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.