Archie Goodwin scores 2 goals, Charlotte beats Red Bulls 6-1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Archie Goodwin subbed on in the 75th minute and scored two goals — the first two…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Archie Goodwin subbed on in the 75th minute and scored two goals — the first two in his MLS career — and Charlotte FC beat the New York Red Bulls 6-1 on Saturday night.

Pep Biel, Idan Toklomati, Kerwin Vargas and Wilfried Zaha each added a goal for Charlotte (2-1-2) and Ashley Westwood had three assists. Kristijan Kahlina finished with seven saves.

Toklomati opened the scoring in the 14th minute when he flicked a header, off a free kick played by Biel on the right side, inside the left post.

Gustav Berggren, who made his first start of the season, was shown a straight red card in the 53rd minute and the Red Bulls played a man down the rest of the way.

Biel immediately made New York pay when he scored his fourth goal of the season on the ensuing free kick to make it 3-0 in the 54th.

Goodwin, in the 77th minute, flicked in a header off a cross by David Schnegg for his first goal in MLS and capped the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time.

Julian Hall scored the 81st minute for New York. The 17-year-old, who went into the season with three career goals in MLS, has four goals in 2026.

Ethan Horvath had four saves for the Red Bulls (2-2-1).

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.