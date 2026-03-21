Angel City gets 3-1 win on the road over California rival Bay FC in the NWSL

Sveindís Jónsdóttir broke the club record with three goal contributions, leading Angel City to a 3-1 win on the road…

Sveindís Jónsdóttir broke the club record with three goal contributions, leading Angel City to a 3-1 win on the road Saturday over California rival Bay FC.

In the other National Women’s Soccer League matches, Gotham FC played to a scoreless draw at home with the North Carolina Courage, and the Houston Dash won 3-0 over the visiting Boston Legacy.

Kennedy Fuller’s long and pinpoint pass found Jónsdóttir who calmly finished on the breakaway for the 1-0 lead in the third minute. Jónsdóttir became the the distributor in the 32nd minute, finding an unmarked Gisele Thompson to double the lead.

Jónsdóttir scored her first brace in the 54th minute when she headed home Evelyn Shores’ corner kick to make it 3-0. She ended the night with two goals and an assist.

Taylor Huff scored Bay FC’s lone goal in the 55th minute. The midfielder was later sent off with two yellow cards, both in second half stoppage time.

Angel City FC defender Savy King played 82 minutes in her first start since suffering a cardiac event during a game on May 9 that led to open heart surgery.

The win snapped a nine-match winless streak on the road for the visitors. Their last win away from home came on May 2 versus Washington Spirit in a 4-3 thriller.

Gotham and Courage draw

Gotham goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger and Courage counterpart Kailen Sheridan both delivered in a scoreless draw.

Gotham celebrated their 2025 NWSL title with a new banner and postgame ring ceremony. They also saw the return of defender Tierna Davidson, who tore her ACL on March 28.

Both teams struggled to create quality chances as they combined for just 23 total shots with only four shots on goal. Berger finished with three saves and Sheridan had one.

After being listed as questionable with a hamstring, Jaedyn Shaw was unavailable for Gotham.

Courage captain Natalie Jacobs was subbed off in the 84th minute with a possible concussion.

Dash win first home opener since 2017

After last week’s 1-0 stunning road win over San Diego Wave, the Houston Dash followed it up with an emphatic win over the expansion Legacy.

It is the first time Houston has won consecutive matches to start the regular season. The 10,259 in attendance at Shell Energy Stadium broke the record for most fans for a home opener.

Dash forward Makenzy Robbe drew an early penalty kick after a tackle from Legacy defender Jorelyn Carabalí clipped her. In the 13th minute, goalkeeper Casey Murphy denied Malia Berkely, keeping the game scoreless.

In the 37th minute, Maggie Graham beat Murphy to the ball for what appeared to be the opening goal, however it was ruled a foul due to the ensuing collision.

As a result of quick passing combinations at the top of the box, Linda Ullmark found Kiki van Zanten to break the deadlock with a left-footed finish in the 43rd minute.

Van Zanten completed her brace in the 59th minute on a delivery from Kat Rader after the Dash pressure forced an errant giveaway from Murphy. Rader picked up the loose ball and scored the first NWSL goal of her career in the 65th minute.

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