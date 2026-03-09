Alisson doesn’t travel with Liverpool for Champions League match at Galatasaray

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was not part of the 21-man player squad that traveled to Turkey…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was not part of the 21-man player squad that traveled to Turkey on Monday to play Galatasaray in the Champions League round of 16.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said the Brazil international “felt something,” without disclosing the exact nature of the injury, in the team’s final training before flying to Istanbul for Tuesday’s game.

“We don’t expect it to be a big thing,” Slot said, “but it was too much to be available for tomorrow.”

Alisson played the full match in Liverpool’s most recent outing, a 3-1 win at Wolverhampton in the FA Cup on Friday.

Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is likely to deputize for Alisson.

Mamardashvili already played at Galatasaray this season when he came on as a substitute to replace Alisson in the second half of Liverpool’s 1-0 loss in September.

He went on to play in the next three Champions League rounds, which were wins against Eintracht Frankfurt and Real Madrid, then a 4-1 loss at home to PSV Eindhoven.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.