Alexis Manyoma, Rafael Navarro rally Rapids to 4-1 victory over Galaxy

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Alexis Manyoma netted the go-ahead score in the second half and Rafael Navarro added a pair of insurance goals, all after Los Angeles was forced to play a man down, helping the Colorado Rapids pull away for a 4-1 victory over the Galaxy on Saturday night.

João Klauss scored for the fourth time in his first three matches with the Galaxy to tie it 1-1 in the 56th minute. But Gabriel Pec was tagged with a second yellow card four minutes later and forced to exit.

Manyoma made his fifth career appearance and second this season when he subbed into the match in the 68th minute and scored his first career goal in the 76th to give Colorado a 2-1 lead. Navarro provided insurance with an unassisted goal in the 85th minute before taking a pass from Wayne Frederick and scoring again four minutes later for the final margin. Frederick’s assist was his first in his 13th career appearance.

Navarro’s first two goals of the campaign give him 30 in 78 career appearances with the Rapids.

Nico Hansen totaled four saves in his first start for Colorado (2-1-0) this season after starting 10 times as a rookie last season.

Novak Micovic saved two shots in his third start of the season for the Galaxy (1-1-1) after getting the nod 20 times as a rookie last season.

Darren Yapi, who scored in the 23rd minute to give the Rapids a 1-0 lead, picked up an assist along with Ted Ku-DiPietro on Manyoma’s go-ahead score.

The Galaxy lead the all-time series 41-34-13, but fall to 14-23-7 in Colorado.

Los Angeles: Hosts Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

Colorado: At New York City FC on Saturday.

