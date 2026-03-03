76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe leaves with sore back after hard fall against Spurs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — VJ Edgecombe was ruled out for the rest of the game with lower back soreness after the…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — VJ Edgecombe was ruled out for the rest of the game with lower back soreness after the 76ers’ star rookie suffered a hard fall in the first half against San Antonio.

Edgecombe was fouled by Carter Bryant on a 3-point attempt on Tuesday night and grimaced as he was helped up by his teammates. Edgecombe stayed in the game and went 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

With the 76ers down 78-53 at halftime, Edgecombe did not return. He scored six points.

The No. 3 overall pick in the draft, Edgecombe, averaging 15.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists, is one of three rookies in the NBA this season averaging at least 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. He ranks first among rookies in steals (1.5) and is seventh in rebounds (5.6).

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.