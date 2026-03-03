NCAA Tournament Betting Promos: Grab 8 Best Offers for Sweet 16 Games

Take advantage of NCAA Tournament betting promos in time for Friday’s Sweet 16. These are opportunities for college basketball fans to start locking in the best offers.
NCAA Tournament Betting Promos Deliver 8 Best Bonuses
The NCAA Tournament continues on Friday night with four incredible games. The East Region is loaded with great teams and huge stars. We could see UConn and St. John’s in the Elite Eight, but Michigan State and Duke will try and stop that rematch from happening. The Midwest Region features Michigan-Alabama and Iowa State-Tennessee. Sign up with these NCAA Tournament betting promos in time for the games.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offers $1,500 First Bet
There are two offers on the table at BetMGM Sportsbook this weekend. New players who register with bonus code TOP1500 will qualify for a $1,500 first bet on the Sweet 16. Anyone who signs up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia can start with promo code TOP150. Unlock a $150 bonus with a $10 winning bet on any game.
Claim $365 Bonus With Bet365 Sportsbook
New players who register with bet365 Sportsbook can turn a $10 bet on March Madness into a $365 bonus. There is no need to worry about that initial wager. Placing the $10 bet on the NCAA Tournament will be enough to secure the bonuses.
FanDuel Sportsbook: Secure 10 $300 No Sweat Bets
Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and start locking in a no sweat bet on the NCAA Tournament this weekend. New users who take advantage of this offer will receive 10 $300 no sweat tokens. Any losses on a no sweat token will trigger a refund of up to $300 in bonuses.
Double Your Winnings With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW
This Caesars Sportsbook promo is an opportunity for players to double their winnings throughout the weekend. Sign up with promo code WTOPDYW and place a $1 wager on any college basketball game. New users will receive 100% profit boosts on their next 10 wagers.
BetRivers Unlocks Up to $500 in Second Chance Bets
Go big on the NCAA Tournament with BetRivers and secure a second chance bet for the games. Check out the state-by-state breakdown of this promo.
- Michigan: Second Chance Bet Up To $500
- New Jersey: Second Chance Bet Up To $250
- Pennsylvania: Second Chance Bet Up To $500
- West Virginia: Second Chance Bet Up To $100
theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Start With $1K Bet Reset
Set up a new account with theScore Bet promo code WTOP ahead of Friday’s NCAA Tournament games. This will unlock a $1,000 first bet reset for first-time players. Any losses on this reset will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.
Fanatics Sportsbook Delivers $1,000 in Bet Matches
New players who sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook will have access to $1,000 in total bet matches. This is a great time to redeem this offer and use these bonuses on the Sweet 16, Elite Eight or any other available market this weekend.
Claim $50 in College Basketball Bet Insurance With BetParx
There is an opportunity for players to sign up with BetParx and start with a $50 insurance bet. Players who miss on that initial wager will receive up to $50 in bonuses.