NCAA Tournament Betting Promos: Grab 8 Best Offers for Sweet 16 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of NCAA Tournament betting promos in time for Friday’s Sweet 16. These are opportunities for college basketball fans to start locking in the best offers.

NCAA Tournament Betting Promos Deliver 8 Best Bonuses

The NCAA Tournament continues on Friday night with four incredible games. The East Region is loaded with great teams and huge stars. We could see UConn and St. John’s in the Elite Eight, but Michigan State and Duke will try and stop that rematch from happening. The Midwest Region features Michigan-Alabama and Iowa State-Tennessee. Sign up with these NCAA Tournament betting promos in time for the games.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offers $1,500 First Bet







There are two offers on the table at BetMGM Sportsbook this weekend. New players who register with bonus code TOP1500 will qualify for a $1,500 first bet on the Sweet 16. Anyone who signs up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia can start with promo code TOP150. Unlock a $150 bonus with a $10 winning bet on any game.

Claim $365 Bonus With Bet365 Sportsbook







New players who register with bet365 Sportsbook can turn a $10 bet on March Madness into a $365 bonus. There is no need to worry about that initial wager. Placing the $10 bet on the NCAA Tournament will be enough to secure the bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Secure 10 $300 No Sweat Bets







Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and start locking in a no sweat bet on the NCAA Tournament this weekend. New users who take advantage of this offer will receive 10 $300 no sweat tokens. Any losses on a no sweat token will trigger a refund of up to $300 in bonuses.

Double Your Winnings With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW







This Caesars Sportsbook promo is an opportunity for players to double their winnings throughout the weekend. Sign up with promo code WTOPDYW and place a $1 wager on any college basketball game. New users will receive 100% profit boosts on their next 10 wagers.

BetRivers Unlocks Up to $500 in Second Chance Bets







Go big on the NCAA Tournament with BetRivers and secure a second chance bet for the games. Check out the state-by-state breakdown of this promo.

Michigan: Second Chance Bet Up To $500

Second Chance Bet Up To $500 New Jersey: Second Chance Bet Up To $250

Second Chance Bet Up To $250 Pennsylvania: Second Chance Bet Up To $500

Second Chance Bet Up To $500 West Virginia: Second Chance Bet Up To $100

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Start With $1K Bet Reset







Set up a new account with theScore Bet promo code WTOP ahead of Friday’s NCAA Tournament games. This will unlock a $1,000 first bet reset for first-time players. Any losses on this reset will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Fanatics Sportsbook Delivers $1,000 in Bet Matches







New players who sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook will have access to $1,000 in total bet matches. This is a great time to redeem this offer and use these bonuses on the Sweet 16, Elite Eight or any other available market this weekend.

Claim $50 in College Basketball Bet Insurance With BetParx







There is an opportunity for players to sign up with BetParx and start with a $50 insurance bet. Players who miss on that initial wager will receive up to $50 in bonuses.