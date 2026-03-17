2026 Chicago Cubs Schedule

March 26 Washington, 2:20 p.m. March 28 Washington, 2:20 p.m. March 29 Washington, 2:20 p.m. March 30 L.A. Angels, 7:40…

March 26 Washington, 2:20 p.m.

March 28 Washington, 2:20 p.m.

March 29 Washington, 2:20 p.m.

March 30 L.A. Angels, 7:40 p.m.

March 31 L.A. Angels, 7:40 p.m.

April 1 L.A. Angels, 2:20 p.m.

April 3 at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

April 4 at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

April 5 at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

April 6 at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

April 7 at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

April 8 at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

April 10 Pittsburgh, 2:20 p.m.

April 11 Pittsburgh, 2:20 p.m.

April 12 Pittsburgh, 2:20 p.m.

April 13 at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

April 14 at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

April 15 at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

April 17 N.Y. Mets, 2:20 p.m.

April 18 N.Y. Mets, 2:20 p.m.

April 19 N.Y. Mets, 2:20 p.m.

April 20 Philadelphia, 7:40 p.m.

April 21 Philadelphia, 7:40 p.m.

April 22 Philadelphia, 7:40 p.m.

April 23 Philadelphia, 2:20 p.m.

April 24 at L.A. Dodgers, 10:15 p.m.

April 25 at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

April 26 at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

April 27 at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

April 28 at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

April 29 at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

May 1 Arizona, 2:20 p.m.

May 2 Arizona, 2:20 p.m.

May 3 Arizona, 2:20 p.m.

May 4 Cincinnati, 7:40 p.m.

May 5 Cincinnati, 7:40 p.m.

May 6 Cincinnati, 7:40 p.m.

May 7 Cincinnati, 2:20 p.m.

May 8 at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

May 9 at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

May 10 at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

May 12 at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

May 13 at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

May 14 at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

May 15 at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

May 16 at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

May 17 at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

May 18 Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

May 19 Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

May 20 Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

May 22 Houston, 2:20 p.m.

May 23 Houston, 2:20 p.m.

May 24 Houston, 2:20 p.m.

May 25 at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

May 26 at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

May 27 at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

May 28 at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

May 29 at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

May 30 at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

May 31 at St. Louis, 7:20 p.m.

June 2 Athletics, 8:05 p.m.

June 3 Athletics, 8:05 p.m.

June 4 Athletics, 8:05 p.m.

June 5 San Francisco, 2:20 p.m.

June 6 San Francisco, 2:20 p.m.

June 7 San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

June 9 at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

June 10 at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

June 11 at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

June 12 at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

June 13 at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

June 14 at San Francisco, 3:10 p.m.

June 15 Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

June 16 Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

June 17 Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

June 19 Toronto, 2:20 p.m.

June 20 Toronto, 2:20 p.m.

June 21 Toronto, 2:20 p.m.

June 22 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

June 23 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

June 24 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

June 25 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

June 26 at Milwaukee, 7:45 p.m.

June 27 at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

June 28 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

June 29 San Diego, 8:05 p.m.

June 30 San Diego, 8:05 p.m.

July 1 San Diego, 2:20 p.m.

July 3 St. Louis, 4:05 p.m.

July 4 St. Louis, 8:08 p.m.

July 5 St. Louis, 2:30 p.m.

July 7 at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

July 8 at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

July 9 at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

July 10 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

July 11 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

July 12 at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

July 17 Minnesota, 8:05 p.m.

July 18 Minnesota, 2:20 p.m.

July 19 Minnesota, 2:20 p.m.

July 20 Detroit, 8:05 p.m.

July 21 Detroit, 8:05 p.m.

July 22 Detroit, 8:05 p.m.

July 24 at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

July 25 at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

July 26 at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

July 27 at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

July 28 at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

July 29 at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

July 30 at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

July 31 N.Y. Yankees, 2:20 p.m.

Aug. 1 N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Aug. 2 N.Y. Yankees, 2:20 p.m.

Aug. 3 L.A. Dodgers, 8:05 p.m.

Aug. 4 L.A. Dodgers, 8:05 p.m.

Aug. 5 L.A. Dodgers, 2:20 p.m.

Aug. 7 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Aug. 8 at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 9 at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Aug. 11 at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Aug. 12 at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Aug. 13 at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Aug. 14 St. Louis, 2:20 p.m.

Aug. 15 St. Louis, 2:20 p.m.

Aug. 16 St. Louis, 3:10 p.m.

Aug. 17 Chicago White Sox, 8:05 p.m.

Aug. 18 Chicago White Sox, 8:05 p.m.

Aug. 19 Chicago White Sox, 2:20 p.m.

Aug. 21 at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Aug. 22 at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Aug. 23 at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Aug. 24 at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Aug. 25 at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Aug. 26 at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Aug. 28 Cincinnati, 2:20 p.m.

Aug. 29 Cincinnati, 2:20 p.m.

Aug. 30 Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.

Aug. 31 Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Sept. 1 Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Sept. 2 Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Sept. 3 Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 5 at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Sept. 7 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Sept. 9 at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Sept. 11 Pittsburgh, 2:20 p.m.

Sept. 12 Pittsburgh, 2:20 p.m.

Sept. 13 Pittsburgh, 2:20 p.m.

Sept. 14 Atlanta, 7:40 p.m.

Sept. 15 Atlanta, 7:40 p.m.

Sept. 16 Atlanta, 7:40 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 19 at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Sept. 22 Miami, 7:40 p.m.

Sept. 23 Miami, 7:40 p.m.

Sept. 24 Miami, 2:20 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 26 at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Boston, 3:05 p.m.

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