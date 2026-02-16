World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

Monday
At Jockey Club Brasileiro
Rio de Janeiro
Purse: $2,469,450
Surface: Red clay
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Monday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Thiago Agustin Tirante, Argentina, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 7-5, 6-3.
Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, def. Emilio Nava, United States, 6-3, 6-3.
Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Daniel Altmaier (7), Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (7).
Vit Kopriva, Czechia, def. Gustavo Heide, Brazil, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
Ignacio Buse, Peru, def. Igor Marcondes, Brazil, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva, Brazil, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Marcelo Melo and Joao Fonseca, Brazil, def. Andrea Pellegrino, Italy, and Roman Andres Burruchaga, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.
