World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

Monday At Jockey Club Brasileiro Rio de Janeiro Purse: $2,469,450 Surface: Red clay RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Monday…

Monday

At Jockey Club Brasileiro

Rio de Janeiro

Purse: $2,469,450

Surface: Red clay

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Monday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Thiago Agustin Tirante, Argentina, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 7-5, 6-3.

Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, def. Emilio Nava, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Daniel Altmaier (7), Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Vit Kopriva, Czechia, def. Gustavo Heide, Brazil, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Ignacio Buse, Peru, def. Igor Marcondes, Brazil, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva, Brazil, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Marcelo Melo and Joao Fonseca, Brazil, def. Andrea Pellegrino, Italy, and Roman Andres Burruchaga, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.