Kelsey Plum joins Prime’s WNBA broadcasts, bringing an active star’s voice to the studio

Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum is joining Amazon Prime Video’s WNBA broadcasts as a player contributor, making appearances in…

Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum is joining Amazon Prime Video’s WNBA broadcasts as a player contributor, making appearances in studio throughout the season.

“Kelsey’s had a standout career in the WNBA and is a dynamic presence in women’s basketball,” said Amina Hussein, head of on-air talent and development for Prime Video Sports. “We’re building something special with WNBA on Prime, and her contributions to our broadcast as a current league veteran will add to our goal of delivering fans an authentic, player-driven experience.”

Plum, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, will help highlight key storylines around the league and provide insight. Prime studios are in Los Angeles.

“I’m excited to join Prime Video this WNBA season, as the league has never been more valuable in terms of media deals and viewership. There’s so much talent and momentum around the league, and I look forward to bringing fans a current player’s perspective while highlighting the personalities and storylines that make the game so special.”

Prime has 30 regular-season games this year as well as the Commissioner’s Cup championship and a first-round playoff series. Amazon Prime Video’s slate tips off on Thursday night with a doubleheader of Minnesota facing Dallas and New York playing Portland.

Plum has two WNBA championships that she won in back-to-back seasons with the Las Vegas Aces. She’s now No. 2 on the NCAA’s all-time career scoring list after breaking the old mark while she was at Washington.

Plum is a four-time All-Star. She won two Olympic gold medals: 3-on-3 at the Tokyo Games and 5-on-5 in Paris.

She is the second active player to sign on this season as a broadcaster. Indiana’s Sophie Cunningham will do a similar role with USA Sports.

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