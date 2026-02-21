World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

Saturday
At Jockey Club Brasileiro
Rio de Janeiro
Purse: $2,469,450
Surface: Red clay
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Marcelo Melo and Joao Fonseca, Brazil, def. Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner, Germany, 6-2, 2-6, 13-11.
Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Constantin Frantzen, Germany, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, and Manuel Guinard (3), France, 7-6 (15), 2-6, 10-8.
