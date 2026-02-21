Live Radio
World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

The Associated Press

February 21, 2026, 3:39 PM

Saturday

At Jockey Club Brasileiro

Rio de Janeiro

Purse: $2,469,450

Surface: Red clay

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Marcelo Melo and Joao Fonseca, Brazil, def. Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner, Germany, 6-2, 2-6, 13-11.

Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Constantin Frantzen, Germany, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, and Manuel Guinard (3), France, 7-6 (15), 2-6, 10-8.

