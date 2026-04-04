New Orleans faces Orlando, aims to halt 7-game skid

Orlando Magic (41-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (25-53, 12th in the Western Conference) New Orleans;…

Orlando Magic (41-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (25-53, 12th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -3; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to end its seven-game slide when the Pelicans take on Orlando.

The Pelicans are 16-23 on their home court. New Orleans is 14-24 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Magic are 17-20 in road games. Orlando has an 18-25 record against teams above .500.

The Pelicans score 114.9 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 115.4 the Magic give up. The Magic average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 14.2 per game the Pelicans allow.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Magic defeated the Pelicans 128-118 in their last matchup on Jan. 11. Desmond Bane led the Magic with 27 points, and Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Murphy III is averaging 21.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pelicans. Saddiq Bey is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bane is averaging 20.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 111.5 points, 41.2 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 114.2 points, 38.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.6 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Karlo Matkovic: day to day (back), Dejounte Murray: day to day (achilles), Bryce McGowens: day to day (toe).

Magic: Anthony Black: out (abdomen), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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