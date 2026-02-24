World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Monday
At The Princess Mundo Imperial
Acapulco, Mexico
Purse: $2,469,450
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Monday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Tristan Schoolkate, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (4), Spain, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 7-5, 6-3.
Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 6-3, 6-4.
Patrick Kypson, United States, def. Alex de Minaur (2), Australia, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4).
Valentin Vacherot (6), Monaco, def. Coleman Wong, Hong Kong, China, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Aleksandar Kovacevic, United States, def. Adam Walton, Australia, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3).
Rafael Jodar, Spain, def. Cameron Norrie (7), Britain, 6-3, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and Nuno Borges, Portugal, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Hugo Nys (2), Monaco, 6-3, 6-3.
Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, and Flavio Cobolli, Italy, def. Luke Johnson, Britain, and Jan Zielinski (4), Poland, 7-6 (6), 2-6, 10-8.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.