World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Friday
At The Princess Mundo Imperial
Acapulco, Mexico
Purse: $2,469,450
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Friday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Flavio Cobolli (5), Italy, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4.
Frances Tiafoe (8), United States, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Alexander Erler, Austria, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Vasil Kirkov, United States, and Bart Stevens, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-2.
Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez, Mexico, and Rafael Jodar, Spain, 6-3, 7-5.
