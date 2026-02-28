World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Friday At The Princess Mundo Imperial Acapulco, Mexico Purse: $2,469,450 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Friday from…

Friday

At The Princess Mundo Imperial

Acapulco, Mexico

Purse: $2,469,450

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Friday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Flavio Cobolli (5), Italy, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4.

Frances Tiafoe (8), United States, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Alexander Erler, Austria, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Vasil Kirkov, United States, and Bart Stevens, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-2.

Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez, Mexico, and Rafael Jodar, Spain, 6-3, 7-5.

