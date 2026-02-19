Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Feb. 18 EAST Army 61, Loyola (MD) 48 Ball State 88, Buffalo 55 Boston University 77, Colgate 70, OT…

Wednesday, Feb. 18

EAST

Army 61, Loyola (MD) 48

Ball State 88, Buffalo 55

Boston University 77, Colgate 70, OT

Bucknell 58, American 45

George Washington 57, Richmond 54, OT

Georgetown 62, St. John’s 60

Holy Cross 53, Lafayette 44

La Salle 63, Rhode Island 59

Lehigh 75, Navy 64

Providence 66, DePaul 60

Saint Joseph’s 61, Duquesne 46

Toledo 60, UMass 52

UConn 83, Villanova 69

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 65, Appalachian State 64

Davidson 66, VCU 39

Gardner-Webb 53, Longwood 51

High Point 60, UNC Asheville 55

Kansas State 93, UCF 67

North Alabama 87, Bellarmine 54

North Carolina Central 68, South Carolina State 65

Southern Miss 83, Louisiana 61

Troy 84, South Alabama 73

USC Upstate 57, Radford 52

West Georgia 66, Lipscomb 65, OT

Winthrop 72, Presbyterian 59

MIDWEST

Akron 108, Ohio 105, 2OT

Bowling Green 67, Western Michigan 63

Creighton 67, Butler 58

Denver 79, Kansas City 63

George Mason 67, Loyola Chicago 55

Iowa State 90, Arizona State 64

Kent State 70, Northern Illinois 67

Miami (OH) 65, Central Michigan 53

Michigan State 104, Northwestern 68

Minnesota 74, Ohio State 61

Oakland 71, Purdue Fort Wayne 64

Seton Hall 64, Xavier 55

Wright State 77, Milwaukee 55

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas State 75, Texas State 61

Central Arkansas 67, Austin Peay 63

TCU 72, Houston 50

Texas Tech 87, Baylor 56

FAR WEST

Boise State 70, Air Force 62

Colorado State 70, Nevada 59

New Mexico 70, Grand Canyon 68

San Diego State 80, UNLV 62

San Jose State 58, Utah State 56

Southern Utah 76, Tarleton State 69

Utah Tech 60, UT Arlington 58

Utah Valley 63, California Baptist 61

