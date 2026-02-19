Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Feb. 18
EAST
Army 61, Loyola (MD) 48
Ball State 88, Buffalo 55
Boston University 77, Colgate 70, OT
Bucknell 58, American 45
George Washington 57, Richmond 54, OT
Georgetown 62, St. John’s 60
Holy Cross 53, Lafayette 44
La Salle 63, Rhode Island 59
Lehigh 75, Navy 64
Providence 66, DePaul 60
Saint Joseph’s 61, Duquesne 46
Toledo 60, UMass 52
UConn 83, Villanova 69
SOUTH
Coastal Carolina 65, Appalachian State 64
Davidson 66, VCU 39
Gardner-Webb 53, Longwood 51
High Point 60, UNC Asheville 55
Kansas State 93, UCF 67
North Alabama 87, Bellarmine 54
North Carolina Central 68, South Carolina State 65
Southern Miss 83, Louisiana 61
Troy 84, South Alabama 73
USC Upstate 57, Radford 52
West Georgia 66, Lipscomb 65, OT
Winthrop 72, Presbyterian 59
MIDWEST
Akron 108, Ohio 105, 2OT
Bowling Green 67, Western Michigan 63
Creighton 67, Butler 58
Denver 79, Kansas City 63
George Mason 67, Loyola Chicago 55
Iowa State 90, Arizona State 64
Kent State 70, Northern Illinois 67
Miami (OH) 65, Central Michigan 53
Michigan State 104, Northwestern 68
Minnesota 74, Ohio State 61
Oakland 71, Purdue Fort Wayne 64
Seton Hall 64, Xavier 55
Wright State 77, Milwaukee 55
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas State 75, Texas State 61
Central Arkansas 67, Austin Peay 63
TCU 72, Houston 50
Texas Tech 87, Baylor 56
FAR WEST
Boise State 70, Air Force 62
Colorado State 70, Nevada 59
New Mexico 70, Grand Canyon 68
San Diego State 80, UNLV 62
San Jose State 58, Utah State 56
Southern Utah 76, Tarleton State 69
Utah Tech 60, UT Arlington 58
Utah Valley 63, California Baptist 61
___
