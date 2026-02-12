Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Feb. 11 EAST Army 69, Boston University 62 Duquesne 67, Loyola Chicago 55 Holy Cross 75, Colgate 64 Lehigh…

Wednesday, Feb. 11

EAST

Army 69, Boston University 62

Duquesne 67, Loyola Chicago 55

Holy Cross 75, Colgate 64

Lehigh 79, American 51

Loyola (MD) 65, Lafayette 58

Navy 66, Bucknell 43

Providence 73, Butler 64

Rhode Island 85, VCU 42

Saint Joseph’s 70, George Washington 63

UConn 94, Creighton 44

West Virginia 106, UCF 56

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 69, Old Dominion 62

Gardner-Webb 56, Charleston Southern 44

Georgia Southern 69, Arkansas State 60

James Madison 60, Appalachian State 53

Longwood 75, High Point 73, OT

North Alabama 65, West Georgia 60

Radford 73, UNC Asheville 45

Richmond 75, St. Bonaventure 52

South Florida 72, Tulsa 60

USC Upstate 67, Winthrop 58

MIDWEST

Central Michigan 86, Akron 79

Cleveland State 83, Green Bay 82, OT

Fordham 42, Saint Louis 39

George Mason 72, Dayton 61

IUPUI 64, Oakland 57

Illinois 92, Wisconsin 60

Iowa 65, Washington 56

Seton Hall 70, Marquette 58

St. Thomas 71, Oral Roberts 66

UCLA 86, Michigan State 63

Villanova 78, Xavier 38

Youngstown State 69, Robert Morris 62, OT

SOUTHWEST

Colorado 73, Houston 63

FAR WEST

Arizona State 71, Utah 61

Fresno State 75, Boise State 69

Nevada 76, Air Force 59

New Mexico 66, San Jose State 61

Omaha 65, Denver 58

San Diego State 64, Colorado State 61

Wyoming 82, UNLV 72

