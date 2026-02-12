Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Feb. 11
EAST
Army 69, Boston University 62
Duquesne 67, Loyola Chicago 55
Holy Cross 75, Colgate 64
Lehigh 79, American 51
Loyola (MD) 65, Lafayette 58
Navy 66, Bucknell 43
Providence 73, Butler 64
Rhode Island 85, VCU 42
Saint Joseph’s 70, George Washington 63
UConn 94, Creighton 44
West Virginia 106, UCF 56
SOUTH
Coastal Carolina 69, Old Dominion 62
Gardner-Webb 56, Charleston Southern 44
Georgia Southern 69, Arkansas State 60
James Madison 60, Appalachian State 53
Longwood 75, High Point 73, OT
North Alabama 65, West Georgia 60
Radford 73, UNC Asheville 45
Richmond 75, St. Bonaventure 52
South Florida 72, Tulsa 60
USC Upstate 67, Winthrop 58
MIDWEST
Central Michigan 86, Akron 79
Cleveland State 83, Green Bay 82, OT
Fordham 42, Saint Louis 39
George Mason 72, Dayton 61
IUPUI 64, Oakland 57
Illinois 92, Wisconsin 60
Iowa 65, Washington 56
Seton Hall 70, Marquette 58
St. Thomas 71, Oral Roberts 66
UCLA 86, Michigan State 63
Villanova 78, Xavier 38
Youngstown State 69, Robert Morris 62, OT
SOUTHWEST
Colorado 73, Houston 63
FAR WEST
Arizona State 71, Utah 61
Fresno State 75, Boise State 69
Nevada 76, Air Force 59
New Mexico 66, San Jose State 61
Omaha 65, Denver 58
San Diego State 64, Colorado State 61
Wyoming 82, UNLV 72
