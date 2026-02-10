Women’s College Basketball Scores

Tuesday, Feb. 10
SOUTH
East Carolina 65, Tulane 61
Mercer 50, East Tennessee State 45
UAB 58, Memphis 56
MIDWEST
Ball State 83, Eastern Michigan 68
Bowling Green 72, Buffalo 61
Cincinnati 77, Arizona 61
DePaul 72, St. John’s 68
Florida Atlantic 79, Wichita State 77, OT
Kansas State 70, Oklahoma State 61
Miami (OH) 60, Western Michigan 55
Ohio 71, Toledo 67
UMass 75, Northern Illinois 54
Western Illinois 93, Eastern Illinois 49
SOUTHWEST
Rice 70, North Texas 68
Texas Tech 70, Kansas 65
UTSA 52, Temple 43
FAR WEST
BYU 83, Iowa State 69
___
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.