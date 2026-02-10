Women’s College Basketball Scores

Tuesday, Feb. 10 SOUTH East Carolina 65, Tulane 61 Mercer 50, East Tennessee State 45 UAB 58, Memphis 56 MIDWEST…

Tuesday, Feb. 10

SOUTH

East Carolina 65, Tulane 61

Mercer 50, East Tennessee State 45

UAB 58, Memphis 56

MIDWEST

Ball State 83, Eastern Michigan 68

Bowling Green 72, Buffalo 61

Cincinnati 77, Arizona 61

DePaul 72, St. John’s 68

Florida Atlantic 79, Wichita State 77, OT

Kansas State 70, Oklahoma State 61

Miami (OH) 60, Western Michigan 55

Ohio 71, Toledo 67

UMass 75, Northern Illinois 54

Western Illinois 93, Eastern Illinois 49

SOUTHWEST

Rice 70, North Texas 68

Texas Tech 70, Kansas 65

UTSA 52, Temple 43

FAR WEST

BYU 83, Iowa State 69

___

