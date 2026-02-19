Man United eases past Atletico to reach Women’s Champions League quarterfinals for first time

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Manchester United reached the quarterfinals of of Women’s Champions League for the first time on Thursday…

Manchester produced another dominant display to beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 and advance 5-0 on aggregate. Wolfsburg also won 2-0 and advanced to its 13th quarterfinal in 14 seasons with a 4-2 aggregate score.

Title holder Arsenal and Real Madrid advanced to the quarterfinals on Wednesday after eliminating OH Leuven and Paris FC, respectively.

After taking a healthy lead in Madrid, United continued in similar fashion at Leigh Sports Village.

Julia Zigiotti Olme, who also scored one last week, broke the deadlock with a precise left-foot shot inside half an hour.

Jess Park doubled the lead with a stunning long distance drive before the interval as United set up a meeting with Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals.

Atletico defender Xènia Pérez was dismissed for her second yellow card five minutes from time.

Wolfsburg hits on counters

In Turin, Wolfsburg soaked up the pressure before Vivien Endemann opened the scoring on a fast counterattack in the 18th minute when she collected a pass from Svenja Huth inside the box and slotted a low right-foot shot past goalkeeper Danielle de Jong.

Ana Capeta came close to equalizing when she hit the crossbar with the best of numerous chances for the hosts before substitute Cora Zicai scored the second in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

The German club rallied from two goals down at home in the fist leg last week to draw 2-2 and set up a quarterfinal against record eight-time European champion Lyon.

The new Women’s Champions League format has followed the men’s that launched last year, with an opening league phase.

The top four in the standings — Barcelona, Lyon, Chelsea and Bayern — advanced straight to the quarterfinals. Teams placed fifth to 12th went to the playoffs and those from 13th to 18th were eliminated.

