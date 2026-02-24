Williamson has 26 points in Murray’s return to help the Pelicans top the Warriors 113-109

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 26 points, Dejounte Murray added 13 in his first game in nearly 13…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 26 points, Dejounte Murray added 13 in his first game in nearly 13 months, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the injury-depleted Golden State Warriors 113-109 on Tuesday night.

Saddiq Bey scored 18 points, including a reverse layup he spun off the glass while being fouled to give New Orleans a 107-101 lead with 1:47 left. Former Warriors guard Jordan Poole added 12 points for New Orleans, which won its second straight and posted its fourth victory in six games.

De’Anthony Melton scored a season-high 28 points for Golden State, but missed a free throw with 1:23 left and his team trailing by just four points.

Moses Moody scored 24 for the Warriors, who’ve lost three of four while taking the court missing several key players.

The Warriors played without Stephen Curry (right knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Al Horford (left toe). Curry, who has missed eight straight games, did not make the trip to New Orleans, coach Steve Kerr said. Only nine Warriors saw action in the game.

Brandin Podzienski scored 16 points and Gui Santos had 15 for Golden State, which made just 24.4% of its 3s (11 of 45) but outrebounded New Orleans 59-53, scored 58 points in the paint and also had 24 second-chance points.

Murry was making his return from a ruptured right Achilles tendon, an injury that occurred against Boston on Jan. 31, 2025.

Murray played about 25 minutes, hitting a clutch driving layup with 1:04 left to make it 109-104. He also had three assists, two rebounds and steal, but committed five turnovers.

Williamson’s highlights included his first 3 of the season. He had attempted just three previously this season and made his only attempt from deep against the Warriors.

He scored 10 of his points during the fourth quarter.

