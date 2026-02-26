Wild visit the Avalanche after shootout win

Minnesota Wild (34-14-10, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (38-9-9, in the Central Division) Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Wild (34-14-10, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (38-9-9, in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -155, Wild +128; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Minnesota Wild after the Wild knocked off the Nashville Predators 6-5 in overtime.

Colorado has a 9-1-4 record in Central Division play and a 38-9-9 record overall. The Avalanche have gone 35-4-6 in games they score three or more goals.

Minnesota is 34-14-10 overall with a 9-4-2 record in Central Division play. The Wild have scored 192 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 10th in NHL play.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Avalanche won the previous matchup 5-1. Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKinnon has 40 goals and 53 assists for the Avalanche. Brock Nelson has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Quinn Hughes has five goals and 52 assists for the Wild. Vladimir Tarasenko has scored seven goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Wild: 8-1-1, averaging 4.5 goals, 8.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

