Why Cherki’s spectacular goal for Man City against Liverpool was disallowed

Manchester City’s Rayan Cherki thought he had scored one of the goals of the season with virtually the last kick of the match when firing home from the halfway line in Manchester City’s dramatic 2-1 win against Liverpool on Sunday.

It sparked wild scenes as City’s players and fans celebrated the icing on the cake in a win that kept alive its Premier League title hopes.

But those celebrations were cut short at Anfield as confusion spread around the stadium and referee Craig Pawson not only disallowed the goal – but then sent off Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

What happened?

With Liverpool chasing an equalizer deep into added time, goalkeeper Alisson went up the field for a corner.

City broke away and Cherki’s shot from the halfway line was rolling toward Liverpool’s empty net.

Szoboszlai and City striker Erling Haaland chased it down and tussled with each other on the way.

Szoboszlai grabbed hold of Haaland’s jersey outside of the box, but the pair continued to run toward goal.

As they neared it, Haaland then grabbed Szoboszlai’s shirt to prevent him from making a last-ditch clearance and the ball rolled over the line.

Celebrations cut short

Amid City’s celebrations, Pawson was informed by the VAR to review the sideline monitor.

After watching the replay, the official then issued a red card to Szoboszlai for the initial foul, which was adjudged to have denied a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

“After review, there is a careless foul by Erling Haaland, that pulls the shirt of Dominic Szoboszlai. Prior to that, Szoboszlai commits a holding offense that denies an obvious goal scoring opportunity. The final decision is a direct free kick to Manchester City and a red card,” Pawson said.

Guardiola’s reaction

City manager Pep Guardiola insisted afterward the goal should have stood.

“Come on referee, you give the goal,” he told Sky Sports, “common sense sometimes, right?”

He wasn’t too annoyed, though.

“But anyway, like we won,” Guardiola said, “so everything is fine.”

