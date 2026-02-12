Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bethlehem 65, Bardstown 59 Christian Co. 75, Fort Campbell 10 Cooper 64, Holy Cross (Covington) 57 East…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethlehem 65, Bardstown 59

Christian Co. 75, Fort Campbell 10

Cooper 64, Holy Cross (Covington) 57

East Carter 70, Elliott Co. 56

East Carter 70, Fleming Co. 56

East Jessamine 72, Danville 58

George Rogers Clark 65, Lou. DuPont Manual 21

Harrison Co. 43, Paris (KY) 41

Highlands (KY) 53, Scott (KY) 32

Lee Co. 17, Estill Co. 5

Lexington Catholic 49, Bourbon Co. 40

Lou. Assumption 72, Lou. Mercy 36

Lou. Collegiate 50, Francis Parker 21

Lou. Jeffersontown 57, Lou. Western 30

Lou. Shawnee 41, Lou. Brown 26

Meade Co. 57, Lou. Valley 40

Newport Central Catholic 57, Grant Co. 55

Notre Dame 76, Beechwood 32

Owsley Co. 63, Powell Co. 34

Phelps 75, Jenkins 52

Rockcastle County 73, Franklin Co. 48

Scott County 63, Henry Clay 62

St. Henry (KY) 63, Lloyd Memorial 47

Western Hills 60, Lafayette 43

Woodford Co. 60, Bath County (KY) 45

