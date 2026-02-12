Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethlehem 65, Bardstown 59
Christian Co. 75, Fort Campbell 10
Cooper 64, Holy Cross (Covington) 57
East Carter 70, Elliott Co. 56
East Carter 70, Fleming Co. 56
East Jessamine 72, Danville 58
George Rogers Clark 65, Lou. DuPont Manual 21
Harrison Co. 43, Paris (KY) 41
Highlands (KY) 53, Scott (KY) 32
Lee Co. 17, Estill Co. 5
Lexington Catholic 49, Bourbon Co. 40
Lou. Assumption 72, Lou. Mercy 36
Lou. Collegiate 50, Francis Parker 21
Lou. Jeffersontown 57, Lou. Western 30
Lou. Shawnee 41, Lou. Brown 26
Meade Co. 57, Lou. Valley 40
Newport Central Catholic 57, Grant Co. 55
Notre Dame 76, Beechwood 32
Owsley Co. 63, Powell Co. 34
Phelps 75, Jenkins 52
Rockcastle County 73, Franklin Co. 48
Scott County 63, Henry Clay 62
St. Henry (KY) 63, Lloyd Memorial 47
Western Hills 60, Lafayette 43
Woodford Co. 60, Bath County (KY) 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.