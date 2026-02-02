Val d’Isère takes big step toward hosting 2030 Winter Olympics skiing events

VAL D’ISERE, France (AP) — The skiing resort of Val d’Isère in the French Alps took a big step Monday…

VAL D’ISERE, France (AP) — The skiing resort of Val d’Isère in the French Alps took a big step Monday toward hosting events at the 2030 Winter Olympics which France will organize.

Through a vote of its municipal council, Val d’Isère expressed its desire to be included in the preferred framework outlining the map of venues for the French Alps Games.

The resort, which is a traditional stop on the World Cup circuit, is seeking to host the women’s and men’s technical alpine skiing events on the Face de Bellevarde slope.

“Val d’Isère is a land of Olympic history, performance and innovation,” Mayor Patrick Martin said. “By voting this principle-based support, elected officials clearly affirm our determination to be part of the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

The 2030 French Alps Olympics must tie together snow and sliding venues in the mountains with skating and curling arenas among the palm trees on the Riviera coastal city Nice. A definitive map of the sites is expected to be decided by the end of June.

The project is led by Edgar Grospiron, a freestyle skiing gold medalist in 1992 when France last hosted the Winter Games. French organizers are expected to deliver an update on their hosting plans on Tuesday during a session of the International Olympic Committee ahead of the Milan Cortina Olympics starting later this week.

Grospiron welcomed the vote as “excellent news.”

“Val d’Isère — a legendary stop on the Alpine Ski World Cup circuit with the Critérium de la Première Neige, and host of the Olympic Games in 1992 and the World Championships in 2009 — is part of the international history of skiing,” he said. “And this great story will continue.”

