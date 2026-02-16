United States 5, Sweden 0 First Period_1. United States, Cayla Barnes (Kelly Pannek and Lee Stecklein), 5:09. Penalties_Sara Hjalmarsson, Sweden,…

United States 5, Sweden 0

First Period_1. United States, Cayla Barnes (Kelly Pannek and Lee Stecklein), 5:09. Penalties_Sara Hjalmarsson, Sweden, roughing, 5:09; Sara Hjalmarsson, Sweden, boarding, 8:21.

Second Period_2. United States, Taylor Heise (Hannah Bilka and Abbey Murphy), 29:09. 3. United States, Abbey Murphy (Hannah Bilka and Haley Winn), 35:12. 4. United States, Kendall Coyne (Laila Edwards and Megan Keller), 36:10. 5. United States, Hayley Scamurra (Britta Curl and Tessa Janecke), 37:59. Penalties_Hayley Scamurra, United States, tripping, 26:00; Kirsten Simms, United States, interference, 29:30; Jessica Adolfsson, Sweden, roughing, 38:25; Abbey Murphy, United States, interference on a goalkeeper, 38:25.

Third Period_Penalties— Kirsten Simms, United States, cross-checking, 58:34.

Shots on Goal_United States 13-11-10_34. Sweden 2-13-8_23

Goalies_United States, Aerin Frankel, Gwyneth Philips. Sweden, Ebba Svensson Traff, Emma Soderberg.

Referees— Cianna Murray, Canada. Amanda Tassoni, United States. Tiina Saarimaki, Finland. Erin Zach, Canada.

