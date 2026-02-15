United States 5, Germany 1 First Period_1. United States, Zach Werenski (Auston Matthews), 19:51. Penalties_Lukas Kalble, Germany (hooking), 7:06. Second…

United States 5, Germany 1

First Period_1. United States, Zach Werenski (Auston Matthews), 19:51. Penalties_Lukas Kalble, Germany (hooking), 7:06.

Second Period_2. United States , Auston Matthews (Quinn Hughes, Matthew Tkachuk), 23:25 (pp). 3. United States, Brock Faber (Matthew Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk), 37:35. Penalties_Jack Eichel, United States (hooking), 20:50. Kai Wissmann, Germany (interference), 23:03. Zach Werenski, United States (slashing), 26:02.

Third Period_4. United States, Tage Thompson (Dylan Larkin, Jake Sanderson), 41:55. 5. United States, Auston Matthews (Jake Sanderson, Noah Hanifin), 46:46. 6. Germany, Tim Stutzle (John Peterka), 51:22. Matthew Tkachuk, United States (unsportsmanlike conduct), 55:34.

Shots on Goal_United States 15-13-9_37. Germany 8-7-9_24.

Goalies_United States, Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger. Germany, Maximilian Franzreb, Philipp Grubauer.

Referees— Jan Hribik, Czech Republic. Wes McCauley, Canada. Nick Briganti, United States. Jonny Murray, United States.

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.