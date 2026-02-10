United States 5, Canada 0 First Period_1. United States, Caroline Harvey (Haley Winn and Hilary Knight), 3:45. 2. United States,…

United States 5, Canada 0

First Period_1. United States, Caroline Harvey (Haley Winn and Hilary Knight), 3:45. 2. United States, Hannah Bilka (Abbey Murphy and Caroline Harvey), 17:18. Penalties_Blayre Turnbull, Canada (illegal hit), 6:23.

Second Period_3. United States, Kirsten Simms (Tessa Janecke and Abbey Murphy), 21:18. 4. United States, Hannah Bilka (Abbey Murphy and Caroline Harvey), 33:00. Penalties_Julia Gosling, Canada (delaying the game), 21:18. Kristin O’Neill, Canada (cross-checking), 27:25. Kirsten Simms, United States (illegal hit), 29:51. Taylor Heise, United States (illegal hit), 39:52.

Third Period_5. United States, Laila Edwards (Britta Curl), 51:53. Penalties_Jocelyne Larocque, Canada (holding), 45:12.

Shots on Goal_Canada 4-6-10_20. United States 11-11-11_33.

Goalies_Canada, Ann-Renee Desbiens, Emerance Maschmeyer. United States, Aerin Frankel, Gwyneth Philips.

Referees_Julia Kainberger, Austria. Anniina Nurmi, Finland. Sarah Buckner, United States. Laura Gutauskas, Canada.

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.