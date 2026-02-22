United States 2, Canada 1, OT

First Period_1. United States, Matt Boldy (Auston Matthews, Quinn Hughes), 6:00. Penalties_Shea Theodore, Canada (hooking), 17:03. Second Period_2. Canada, Cale…

First Period_1. United States, Matt Boldy (Auston Matthews, Quinn Hughes), 6:00. Penalties_Shea Theodore, Canada (hooking), 17:03.

Second Period_2. Canada, Cale Makar (Devon Toews), 38:16. Penalties_Jake Guentzel, United States (holding), 29:27. Charlie McAvoy, United States (hooking), 29:55.

Third Period_No scoring. Penalties_Sam Bennett, Canada (high sticking, double minor), 53:26. Jack Hughes, United States (high sticking), 56:37.

Overtime_3. United States, Jack Hughes (Zach Werenski), 61:41.

Shots on Goal_Canada 8-19-14-1_42. United States 8-8-10-2_28.

Goalies_Canada, Jordan Binnington. United States, Connor Hellebuyck.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Canada; Chris Rooney, United States. Linespersons_Scott Cherrey, Canada; Onni Hautamaki, Finland.

