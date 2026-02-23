Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $NBA Bonus for Spurs-Pistons, NBA Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Basketball fans are in for a treat Monday with three awesome matchups between the NBA and college basketball, and all new DFS users can sign up with the Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a fantasy bonus for these games. This promo code offer allows all new users who sign up to claim $75 in fantasy entries on any NBA or college basketball tonight.







Create a new account and a $5 entry today to receive a guaranteed welcome bonus. No matter what happens with that entry, new users will receive $75 in fantasy entries.

Use this welcome offer to dive into games such as Louisville vs. UNC and Houston vs. Kansas for the CBB slate, and Spurs vs. Pistons in the NBA.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA Bonus

Whether you are looking to back the Pistons’ efficient offense or trust the Spurs’ defensive resurgence, the latest offer from Underdog provides a straightforward way to get involved in tonight’s action. By fulfilling the simple entry requirement, new users can secure bonus entries to use on player props or other fantasy contests.

Here is a breakdown of the current sign-up offer details:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $75 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE.

This promotion is available just in time for the 07:00 PM ET tip-off in Detroit, giving fans ample time to claim the bonus before the game begins.

To take advantage of the Underdog promo code, prospective users simply need to register and make their first entry on the platform. The mechanics of the offer are designed for instant gratification: by playing just $5 on tonight’s slate—headlined by the San Antonio Spurs visiting the Detroit Pistons—new customers will instantly receive $75 in bonus entries. This boost allows fans to immediately expand their fantasy action before the game tips off.

This exclusive welcome offer is available strictly to new Underdog customers who meet the applicable age and location requirements in participating states. Whether you are looking to build a lineup around the action tonight or explore other matchups in the 2025 Regular Season, the “Play $5, Get $75” deal ensures all eligible newcomers can start their experience with a substantial bankroll increase.

Spurs vs. Pistons Player Props via Underdog

The San Antonio Spurs travel to face the Detroit Pistons for a heavyweight regular-season showdown. This matchup features two of the league’s best records, with the Spurs (40-16) looking to extend their eight-game winning streak against the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons (42-13).

Here are some of the key player prop lines available for tonight’s matchup, which you can choose to go higher or lower than:

Victor Wembanyama (Spurs): 23.5 Points

23.5 Points Cade Cunningham (Pistons): 27.5 Points

27.5 Points De’Aaron Fox (Spurs): 16.5 Points

16.5 Points Jalen Duren (Pistons): 17.5 Points

17.5 Points Stephon Castle (Spurs): 14.5 Points

14.5 Points Tobias Harris (Pistons): 13.5 Points

13.5 Points Devin Vassell (Spurs): 11.5 Points

11.5 Points Ausar Thompson (Pistons): 8.5 Points

8.5 Points Keldon Johnson (Spurs): 10.5 Points

10.5 Points Daniss Jenkins (Pistons): 8.5 Points

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code

Getting started with Underdog is a seamless process, allowing fans to secure their bonus just in time for the 07:00 PM ET tip-off between the San Antonio Spurs and the Detroit Pistons. By following a few simple steps, new users can turn a $5 play into $75 in bonus entries to use on the platform.

Here is the step-by-step guide to activating this offer:

Create an Account: Click the registration link and sign up for a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, email address, and date of birth—to verify your identity. Enter the Code: Ensure that promo code WTOP is applied during the registration process to unlock the specific “Play $5, Get $75” offer. Deposit Funds: Make a minimum deposit of at least $5 using one of the secure payment methods available on the app or website. Place Your Entry: Submit a real-money entry of $5 or more. You can build your entry around tonight’s matchup or select props from other available sporting events. Enjoy the Bonus: Once your qualifying entry is placed, $75 in bonus entries will be instantly credited to your account.

Understanding Your Entry Options

When building a lineup for the Spurs vs. Pistons game, Underdog offers two distinct ways to play. It does stand to reason that understanding the risk profile between a Standard entry and a Flex entry is key to managing your strategy:

Standard Entry: This format requires you to make at least two picks (for example, combining props for Victor Wembanyama and Cade Cunningham). To win a Standard entry, all legs must hit . This option carries higher risk but triggers the largest payouts—ideal for those confident in their specific reads.

This format requires you to make at least two picks (for example, combining props for Victor Wembanyama and Cade Cunningham). To win a Standard entry, . This option carries higher risk but triggers the largest payouts—ideal for those confident in their specific reads. Flex Entry: This option is available when you make an entry with three or more picks. It acts as a safety net, allowing you to receive some winnings even if one of your predictions is incorrect. While the maximum payout is lower than a Standard entry, the added insurance is popular for building longer rosters and mitigating variance.

Note: This offer is valid for new users only. Players must meet age and region requirements to participate.