Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $75 CBB Bonus for Michigan-Purdue, Any Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Daily fantasy players can activate the Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a fantasy bonus to use on a fun college basketball slate tonight. Create a new account using this promo code to secure $75 in fantasy entries, which can then be used on any college basketball game tonight.







Sign up with a new account and start with a $5 play on any college basketball entry. No matter what happens with that entry, new users will receive $75 in fantasy entries.

The best part of this welcome offer is that your fantasy bonus is guaranteed, starting your account off on the right foot. Use this opportunity to place entries on CBB games such as Michigan vs. Purdue and UNC vs. NC State.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for College Basketball Bonus

As the Purdue Boilermakers look to defend home court against the top-ranked Michigan Wolverines, and the NC State Wolfpack try to disrupt the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Lenovo Center, prospective users can take advantage of the following sign-up offer details.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $75 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE.

Unlock $75 in Bonus Entries for Tonight's NCAAM Slate

We put a lot of stock in finding value early, and for college basketball fans getting ready for tonight’s action—featuring the heavy-hitting Big Ten clash at Mackey Arena and the ACC rivalry at the Lenovo Center—this welcome bonus is the perfect way to build a bankroll. The current Underdog promotion is a straightforward “Play $5, Get $75” deal. New users instantly receive $75 in bonus entries after placing their first real-money entry of at least $5.

This exclusive offer is available only to new Underdog customers who meet the specific age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. Whether you are looking at the projections for the grudge match in Raleigh or the top-10 battle in West Lafayette, the bonus kicks in immediately upon placing that initial qualifying entry. It gives you extra capital to build more slips as we move deeper into the college basketball season.

How to Use Your Underdog College Basketball Promo Tonight

Tonight’s slate is defined by narrative and roster availability, two things we always look for when analyzing value. In the Big Ten, the atmosphere at Mackey Arena is going to be electric following the resurfaced viral video of Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg trash-talking Purdue. That adds a layer of intensity that usually impacts defensive pressure.

Here are the top player projections we are monitoring for the Purdue vs. Michigan matchup:

Braden Smith (Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan Wolverines) – Higher/Lower 14.5 Points

(Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan Wolverines) – Higher/Lower Fletcher Loyer (Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan Wolverines) – Higher/Lower 13.5 Points

(Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan Wolverines) – Higher/Lower Trey Kaufman-Renn (Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan Wolverines) – Higher/Lower 11.5 Points

Braden Smith is the engine for this Purdue team, leading the board with a projection of 14.5 points. We’ve seen time and time again that in high-leverage games, the ball stays in the hands of the primary playmaker. Averaging 14.7 points over 25 starts and shooting 48.2% from the field, Smith’s volume is reliable, especially since Michigan will likely focus defensive attention on the interior.

Fletcher Loyer has a line set at 13.5 points, exactly matching his season average. Loyer is the floor spacer, hitting nearly 39% of his shots from deep. With the crowd at Mackey Arena looking for any reason to explode, Loyer’s ability to hit transition threes could be the X-factor against a Michigan defense that will be scrambling.

In the frontcourt, Trey Kaufman-Renn is projected at 11.5 points. He is averaging 12.4 points per game on highly efficient 56.7% shooting. It stands to reason that with Michigan’s size, Purdue will need Kaufman-Renn to be aggressive in the paint to keep the Wolverines honest.

A Note on UNC vs. NC State:

It is impossible to ignore the context in the ACC matchup. North Carolina will be without freshman standout Caleb Wilson (fractured hand), which significantly alters their rotation. Meanwhile, NC State coach Will Wade has been vocal about “making this a rivalry,” and the Wolfpack are desperate to protect home court. We expect NC State to try and push the pace to exploit UNC’s thinned-out frontcourt.

