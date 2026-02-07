Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $75 Bonus for Super Bowl 60 Fantasy Entries

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

As of February 7, 2026, the Underdog promo code WTOP will bring all new users who create an account will be able to redeem $75 in fantasy entries to use for the Seahawks vs. Patriots Sunday.



Sign up and start with a $5 play on the Super Bowl, which will unlock a $75 bonus no matter what happens in that entry. So this bonus is guaranteed after the initial entry is placed.

There is no bigger individual sporting event than the Super Bowl, and Underdog has you covered with any possible player prop option you could want for this game. Combine 2+ player prop lines to create either a standard or a flex entry, which will be detailed below.

So, back the stars on Sunday Bowl Sunday such as Kenneth Walker III, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Sam Darnold, Drake Maye, Stefon Diggs and more by using the Underdog promo code WTOP to redeem a $5 play to win $75 in fantasy entries.

Use Underdog Promo Code WTOP Super Bowl Fantasy Bonus

The promotion is simple: when you sign up and place a cash entry of just $5, you instantly will receive $75 in bonus entries. This bonus will come over as individual entries as opposed to one lump sum, allowing you to place multiple entries using the fantasy bonus from the welcome offer.

Once you have signed up and claimed your offer, Underdog offers two main ways to play:

Standard Entry: This is a high-reward option requiring two or more picks. To win, every leg of your entry must be correct. A standard entry offers the largest potential payout.

There are also promotional types of entries that you can play on Underdog, which are available every single day:

Ladders: Choose 3+ players who you believe can climb ladders and hit a ceiling outcome to win up to 1000x.

Win 11 plays in a row to 1000x your money. You have to start with two, and then take single entries from there. Rescues: The Underdog Fantasy version of injury protection, which allows you to receive a refund and a promo if an early injury causes your entry to lose. Here are the sports that qualify for this promo: NFL, NBA, MLB, CFB, WNBA.

Super Bowl Player Prop Preview via Underdog

Back the biggest players in Super Bowl 60 by placing your favorite entries on Underdog. Here are some lines you can select higher or lower than for each player:

Drake Maye Passing Yards: 222.5 Passing TDs: 1.5 Rushing Yards: 37.5

Stefon Diggs Receiving Yards: 44.5 Receptions: 4.5 Anytime Touchdown: 1.51x payout

Kenneth Walker III Rushing Yards: 74.5 Anytime Touchdown: 0.71x payout Receiving Yards: 21.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards: 99.5

Sam Darnold Passing Yards: 230.5 Passing TDs: 1.5 Interception Thrown: 0.87x payout

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Receiving Yards: 94.5 Receptions: 6.5 Longest Reception: 28.5 Anytime Touchdown: 1.00x payout



How to Redeem the Underdog Promo Code WTOP for Super Bowl 60

