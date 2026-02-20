Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $75 Bonus for Lakers vs. Clippers, Any NBA Friday Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new DFS users can redeem a fantastic welcome offer by signing up with the Underdog promo code WTOP, which provides fantasy bonus entries to use on the NBA slate tonight. Create a new account to receive a play $5, get $75 in fantasy entries welcome offer thanks to Underdog.



Create a $5 entry after signing up and, win or lose, you receive $75 fantasy entries. As far as how to play on Underdog, there are two ways to enter a contest. A standard entry of 2+ picks will result in the largest payout, but all legs must hit. The other option is a flex entry of 3+ picks. Both of these options will be detailed further below

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for $75 in Fantasy Entries

With the Lakers and Clippers set to face off at Crypto.com Arena on ESPN tonight, new users can take advantage of the latest sign-up bonus to get in on the action. Review the table below for specific details regarding the current Underdog offer.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $75 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE.

As the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers prepare for their rivalry matchup, new users can access a generous welcome offer to start their experience on Underdog. By signing up and playing just $5 on tonight’s slate, new customers will instantly be credited with $75 in bonus entries. This bonus allows players to immediately engage with the extensive pick’em markets available for the 7:00 PM PST broadcast on ESPN.

This promotion is exclusively reserved for new Underdog customers. To be eligible to claim the $75 in bonus entries, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically present in a participating state. The bonus funds are credited instantly upon meeting the play requirement, ensuring they are ready for use during the regular season action.

Underdog NBA Promo Code WTOP for Player Props Tonight

With marquee matchups scheduled involving the Los Angeles and Denver markets, the platform has released aggressive projections for the league’s top scorers. Below are the five players with the highest point totals projected for tonight’s action:

Luka Dončić : 29.5 Points

: 29.5 Points Nikola Jokić : 28.5 Points

: 28.5 Points Kawhi Leonard : 26.5 Points

: 26.5 Points Jamal Murray : 24.5 Points

: 24.5 Points Deni Avdija: 23.5 Points

Luka Dončić leads the slate with a massive 29.5-point projection, averaging 32.8 points per game on the season. He faces a Clippers defense that sits 9th in the league, allowing 112.4 points per game.

In Portland, Nikola Jokić (28.5) looks to exploit a Trail Blazers defense that ranks near the bottom of the NBA, allowing 118.3 points per contest. Jokić has averaged 24.4 points over his last five games, slightly under his season average of 28.5. His teammate Jamal Murray is currently outpacing his projection, averaging 25.4 points over his last five games compared to his 24.5-point total tonight.

The “Battle of LA” features Kawhi Leonard with a total set at 26.5 points. Leonard has been dominant recently, averaging 29.2 points in his last five games while playing 33.2 minutes per night. He faces a Lakers squad giving up 116.0 points per game this season. Finally, Portland’s Deni Avdija has a high projection of 23.5 points, significantly higher than his recent five-game average of 18.5 points.

How to Sign Up With the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

With the Lakers hosting the Clippers, it is an ideal time for new users to get started. Activating the welcome offer is a straightforward process designed to get players in the game quickly. Follow the steps below to claim the $75 bonus:

Download and Sign Up: Click the link to visit the Underdog landing page or download the app. During the registration process, ensure you enter Promo Code WTOP. Verify Identity: Create your account by providing standard personal information, including your name, email address, and date of birth. This is required to verify you meet the age and region eligibility requirements. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $5 using one of the secure payment methods available on the platform. Place an Entry: To trigger the bonus, play a $5 entry on tonight’s NBA slate or any available market. Once the entry is placed, the $75 in bonus entries will be credited to your account.

Understanding Entry Types

When building your entry for the Lakers vs. Clippers matchup, you have two distinct options for how to play: