Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $75 Bonus for Lakers-Celtics, NBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA Sunday

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $75 in Bonus Entries Date Last Verified February 22, 2026 Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE.

How to Use Your Underdog NBA Promo Tonight

Luka Dončić (Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics): 29.5 Points

(Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics): 29.5 Points Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics @ Los Angeles Lakers): 27.5 Points

(Boston Celtics @ Los Angeles Lakers): 27.5 Points Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers @ Oklahoma City Thunder): 25.5 Points

(Cleveland Cavaliers @ Oklahoma City Thunder): 25.5 Points Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics): 20.5 Points

(Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics): 20.5 Points LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics): 19.5 Points

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code

Register Your Account: Click here and enter the required personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Code: When prompted during registration, enter promo code WTOP. This step is essential to unlock the specific bonus offer. Deposit Funds: Link a secure payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $5. Place Your Entry: Build an entry for the 12:30 PM PST game in San Francisco—or any other 2025 Regular Season matchup—and play at least $5. Once this first entry is confirmed, your account will be credited with $75 in bonus entries.

Understanding Your Entry Options

Standard Entry: This format requires a minimum of two picks. To win the payout, every single pick in the entry must be correct. While this option carries higher risk since one incorrect prediction results in a loss, it also triggers the largest potential payouts.

This format requires a minimum of two picks. To win the payout, every single pick in the entry must be correct. While this option carries higher risk since one incorrect prediction results in a loss, it also triggers the largest potential payouts. Flex Entry: For entries containing three or more picks, users can utilize the Flex option. This adds a layer of insurance to your slip, allowing you to still receive a payout even if one leg of the entry is incorrect. While the total payout is lower compared to a Standard entry, it provides a safety net for complex predictions.

Basketball fans tuning into NBA action on Sunday can enhance their viewing experience with an exclusive welcome offer. By activating the, new users who sign up and play just $5 will instantly secure $75 in bonus entries. This bonus can be applied immediately to picks on the Warriors vs. Nuggets, Celtics vs. Lakers and other games.As the Golden State Warriors prepare to host the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center, new users have a prime opportunity to enhance their game day experience. Whether you are tuning into the national broadcast on ABC or following the action live from San Francisco, the current Underdog signup offer provides immediate value. By securing this bonus, fantasy enthusiasts can quickly build entries for the the NBA, as well as college basketball.To claim this welcome offer, prospective users simply need to register as a new Underdog customer and place a first-time play of at least $5. Once this initial entry is locked in—perhaps on a specific statistical target for the Nuggets vs. Warriors—the account is instantly credited with $75 in bonus entries. This “Play $5, Get $75” promotion is exclusively available to eligible participants who meet the specific age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.With several high-profile matchups on the schedule, including a historic rivalry game and a clash in Oklahoma City, there are plenty of statistical angles we can exploit. Based on the current lines, I’m looking at these top five players with the highest point totals available for tonight’s slate:The spotlight tonight falls heavily on Crypto.com Arena, where the Lakers host the Celtics.carries the primary scoring load for Boston; his line of 27.5 is slightly below his season average of 29.2 points per game, making him a solid look. He faces a Lakers squad featuring, whose 29.5-point total reflects his dominant 33.0 PPG season average. Interestingly,enters the contest with a modest 19.5-point line compared to his 21.7 PPG average, likely deferring volume to Dončić and(25.6 PPG). In the other major contest,leads the Cavaliers into Oklahoma City with a point total of 25.5. Mitchell is averaging 28.8 points per game this season and faces a Thunder team missing key defenders, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. With OKC’s primary stars out, Cleveland’s(19.5 line) and(13.5 line) may also see increased usage as the Cavs look to capitalize on the depleted Thunder roster. There is nothing better than finding a mismatch like this to build a potentially nice pay day.Getting started is simple for fans looking to jump into the action before the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets tip off at Chase Center. Follow these steps to claim the “Play $5, Get $75” welcome offer:When activating this offer, new users can choose how they want to structure their picks for games like the nationally televised broadcast on ABC. Underdog offers two distinct ways to play:Note: This promotion is valid for new users only. Participants must meet age and location requirements in their specific region to qualify.