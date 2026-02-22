Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $75 Bonus for Lakers-Celtics, NBA Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesBasketball fans tuning into NBA action on Sunday can enhance their viewing experience with an exclusive welcome offer. By activating the Underdog promo code WTOP here, new users who sign up and play just $5 will instantly secure $75 in bonus entries. This bonus can be applied immediately to picks on the Warriors vs. Nuggets, Celtics vs. Lakers and other games.
Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA SundayAs the Golden State Warriors prepare to host the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center, new users have a prime opportunity to enhance their game day experience. Whether you are tuning into the national broadcast on ABC or following the action live from San Francisco, the current Underdog signup offer provides immediate value. By securing this bonus, fantasy enthusiasts can quickly build entries for the the NBA, as well as college basketball.
|Underdog Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer
|Play $5, Get $75 in Bonus Entries
|Date Last Verified
|February 22, 2026
|Terms and Conditions
|New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE.
How to Use Your Underdog NBA Promo TonightWith several high-profile matchups on the schedule, including a historic rivalry game and a clash in Oklahoma City, there are plenty of statistical angles we can exploit. Based on the current lines, I’m looking at these top five players with the highest point totals available for tonight’s slate:
- Luka Dončić (Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics): 29.5 Points
- Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics @ Los Angeles Lakers): 27.5 Points
- Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers @ Oklahoma City Thunder): 25.5 Points
- Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics): 20.5 Points
- LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics): 19.5 Points
How to Activate the Underdog Promo CodeGetting started is simple for fans looking to jump into the action before the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets tip off at Chase Center. Follow these steps to claim the “Play $5, Get $75” welcome offer:
- Register Your Account: Click here and enter the required personal information to verify your identity.
- Enter the Code: When prompted during registration, enter promo code WTOP. This step is essential to unlock the specific bonus offer.
- Deposit Funds: Link a secure payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $5.
- Place Your Entry: Build an entry for the 12:30 PM PST game in San Francisco—or any other 2025 Regular Season matchup—and play at least $5. Once this first entry is confirmed, your account will be credited with $75 in bonus entries.
Understanding Your Entry OptionsWhen activating this offer, new users can choose how they want to structure their picks for games like the nationally televised broadcast on ABC. Underdog offers two distinct ways to play:
- Standard Entry: This format requires a minimum of two picks. To win the payout, every single pick in the entry must be correct. While this option carries higher risk since one incorrect prediction results in a loss, it also triggers the largest potential payouts.
- Flex Entry: For entries containing three or more picks, users can utilize the Flex option. This adds a layer of insurance to your slip, allowing you to still receive a payout even if one leg of the entry is incorrect. While the total payout is lower compared to a Standard entry, it provides a safety net for complex predictions.