Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $75 Bonus for College Basketball Picks (Feb. 16)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Daily fantasy players can sign up with Underdog promo code WTOP ahead of Monday night’s college basketball slate. New players can start with a $5 play on Duke-Syracuse or Iowa State-Houston. That is all it takes to unlock $75 in bonus entries. Click here to sign up.

Although there aren’t a ton of high-profile college basketball matchups on Monday night, there are three legitimate national championship contenders playing. Duke will host Syracuse in the first game of this ESPN doubleheader. The second matchup features two top-five teams in Iowa State and Houston. This Underdog promo will help new users hit the ground running this week.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for College Basketball

As the ESPN cameras roll into Cameron Indoor Stadium for the 7:00 PM ET tip-off between Syracuse and Duke, and later move to James H. Hilton Coliseum for the 9:00 PM ET clash between Houston and Iowa State, prospective players have a unique opportunity to boost their potential. The current Underdog offer provides a substantial return on a minimal initial play, perfect for testing the waters on these conference rivalries.

This “Play $5, Get $75” promotion is designed to give new users immediate flexibility. By placing a qualifying entry on either the Blue Devils vs. Orange matchup or the Cyclones vs. Cougars battle, players instantly unlock bonus funds that can be applied to subsequent contests.

When building your card for Monday night’s games at Cameron Indoor Stadium or the James H. Hilton Coliseum, you have two distinct ways to play:

Standard Entry: This option requires you to make two or more picks. To win the largest payout multiplier, all legs of your entry must be correct . If a single prediction regarding the Duke or Houston matchups is incorrect, the entry is lost.

This option requires you to make two or more picks. To win the largest payout multiplier, . If a single prediction regarding the Duke or Houston matchups is incorrect, the entry is lost. Flex Entry: This strategy allows for a margin of error but requires a minimum of 3 picks. By choosing a Flex entry, you can still receive a payout—albeit a smaller one—even if one of your predictions is incorrect. This is often a popular strategy when combining volatile lines across multiple conference games.

How to Use Your Underdog College Basketball Promo

With two major conference matchups on the slate, Syracuse at Duke and Houston at Iowa State, fans have several high-profile scoring lines to consider. Here are the top five players with the highest point totals projected for these games:

Cameron Boozer (Duke vs. Syracuse): 22.5 Points

22.5 Points Kingston Flemings (Houston vs. Iowa State): 16.5 Points

16.5 Points Milan Momcilovic (Iowa State vs. Houston): 15.5 Points

15.5 Points Emanuel Sharp (Houston vs. Iowa State): 15.5 Points

15.5 Points Isaiah Evans (Duke vs. Syracuse): 15.5 Points

Cameron Boozer headlines the night with a massive projection of 22.5 points. The Duke freshman forward has been dominant this season, averaging 22.8 points per game on 57.5% shooting from the field. Boozer is also a force on the glass, pulling down 9.9 rebounds per contest, making him a focal point of the Blue Devils’ offense against Syracuse.

In the Big 12 clash, Houston’s Kingston Flemings enters with a projection of 16.5 points. Flemings is averaging 16.4 points per game while facilitating the offense with 5.3 assists. He faces a tough Iowa State defense anchored by Milan Momcilovic on the other end. Momcilovic, listed at 15.5 points, is averaging 18.4 points per game this season and has been lethal from beyond the arc, converting 51.6% of his three-point attempts. Both teams will rely heavily on these scorers in what is expected to be a competitive conference battle.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code

With the Syracuse vs. Duke tip-off set for 7:00 PM ET and the heavyweights of Houston and Iowa State colliding shortly after at 9:00 PM ET, now is the perfect time to get in on the action. New users can unlock $75 in bonus entries by following a few simple steps to set up their account before the games begin on ESPN.

