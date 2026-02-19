Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $75 Bonus for Celtics-Warriors, Any NBA Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

Daily fantasy players can activate the Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a fantasy bonus to use as the NBA returns from the All-Star break tonight. Create a new account to secure $75 in fantasy entries, and dive into the NBA slate from there, featuring games such as the Celtics vs. Warriors.







Sign up with a new account and start with a $5 play on any NBA entry tonight. No matter what happens with that entry, new users will receive $75 in fantasy entries.

This welcome offer is guaranteed after placing your initial entry, starting your account off on the right foot.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA Action Tonight

With the Golden State Warriors hosting the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center tonight, there is no better time to take advantage of the current welcome offer. New users can secure $75 in bonus entries simply by playing their first $5 on the platform, providing instant funds to use on pick ’em entries for this primetime matchup or upcoming NBA action.

Here are the details on how to claim this offer:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $75 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE.

Claiming This Underdog Welcome Offer

To activate the bonus, new users must register an account and submit a real-money entry of at least $5. Whether that initial play targets the Golden State Warriors‘ performance at the Chase Center or focuses on the visiting Boston Celtics, the $75 in bonus entries is credited instantly. This mechanism allows players to immediately use their extra funds on additional markets for the scheduled 10PM EST tip-off or other games across the league, rather than waiting for their first entry to settle.

This welcome bonus is exclusively reserved for new Underdog customers who have not previously created an account on the platform. Eligibility requires users to verify their identity, meet the necessary age requirements, and be physically located in a participating state where fantasy pick ’em is legal.

How to Use Your Underdog NBA Promo Tonight

Here are the top players with the highest point projections for two of the best games tonight between the Spurs-Suns and Celtics-Warriors:

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) at Golden State Warriors: 28.5 Points (Higher/Lower)

(Boston Celtics) at Golden State Warriors: (Higher/Lower) Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) at San Antonio Spurs: 25.5 Points (Higher/Lower)

(Phoenix Suns) at San Antonio Spurs: (Higher/Lower) Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) vs. Phoenix Suns: 23.5 Points (Higher/Lower)

(San Antonio Spurs) vs. Phoenix Suns: (Higher/Lower) Derrick White (Boston Celtics) at Golden State Warriors: 17.5 Points (Higher/Lower)

(Boston Celtics) at Golden State Warriors: (Higher/Lower) Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics) at Golden State Warriors: 17.5 Points (Higher/Lower)

All eyes are on Jaylen Brown, who carries the highest projection of the night at 28.5 points. With Jayson Tatum still sidelined, Brown has been the engine for Boston, averaging 29.3 points per game this season and operating at an MVP level. He faces a transformed Golden State roster that now features former Celtics Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford. While Porzingis is expected to make his Warriors debut off the bench, Brown will look to exploit a defense surrendering 113.7 points per game at the Chase Center.

In the Western Conference matchup, Victor Wembanyama enters with a manageable projection of 23.5 points. The Spurs’ phenom has been scorching lately, averaging 26.6 points across his last five games while shooting 55.6% from the field. He matches up against a Phoenix Suns defense that allows 111.8 points per game. Across the court, Devin Booker looks to bounce back from a recent stretch where he averaged 20.0 points in his last two games, slightly below his season average. With the Spurs allowing opponents to shoot 45.6% from the field, Booker could find the rhythm needed to clear his projection.

How to Activate Your Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Getting in on the action before tonight’s 07:00 PM PST tip-off at the Chase Center is simple. To claim the $75 bonus entries, new users must enter promo code WTOP during the registration process. After creating an account with standard personal information—including name, date of birth, and email—players need to deposit at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods.

Once the account is funded, the final step to unlock the bonus is to submit a real-money entry of $5 or more. This entry can focus on players from the Golden State Warriors or the Boston Celtics, or mix picks from other games on the schedule.

When building that initial $5 entry to trigger the promotion, users have two distinct strategic options to consider:

Standard Entry: This option requires a minimum of two picks. To win, every single leg of the entry must be correct. While this carries higher risk since one incorrect pick results in a loss, a Standard entry offers the largest potential payout multipliers.

This option requires a minimum of two picks. To win, every single leg of the entry must be correct. While this carries higher risk since one incorrect pick results in a loss, a Standard entry offers the largest potential payout multipliers. Flex Entry: For those seeking a bit of insurance, the Flex option is available for entries containing three or more picks. This format allows users to still receive a payout—albeit a smaller one—even if one of their predictions is incorrect.

Regardless of the strategy chosen, as long as the initial play meets the $5 minimum, the $75 in bonus entries will be credited to the account instantly. This offer is valid only for new users who meet the specific age and region requirements in their respective state.