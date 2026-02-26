Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $75 Bonus for NBA Picks (Feb. 26)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

For NBA fans ready to capitalize on tonight's action, there is some serious value on the board. We can unlock an exclusive welcome offer by using the Underdog promo code WTOP, designed to give our bankrolls a nice boost right out of the gate. The deal is simple: sign up here and play just $5 to instantly receive $75 in bonus entries.

It’s a low-risk way to get immediate funds to tackle the week’s slate. With the Orlando Magic hosting the Houston Rockets—broadcast tonight on Amazon Prime Video—it’s the perfect time to lock in those entries and see if we can turn a small buy-in into a nice payday.

By taking advantage of this welcome offer, we can secure bonus entries to use on the extensive NBA slate.

This current Underdog welcome offer gives us a significant head start. If you are new to the platform, you can unlock this promotion by playing just $5. That single play instantly triggers a release of $75 in bonus entries.

To be eligible, you need to be a new Underdog customer. You must be physically present in a participating state and satisfy the minimum age requirements for your specific jurisdiction. Once that initial qualifying play is made, the bonus entries hit your account instantly, allowing us to jump straight into the action.

How to Use Your Underdog NBA Promo Tonight

With several high-profile matchups on the slate, we have plenty of options to consider for our player props. I’ve been digging into the data, and based on recent production and usage rates, here are five players posting elite scoring numbers that I’m watching closely:

Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) vs. Miami Heat: Averaging 31.6 points per game over his last five outings.

Averaging 31.6 points per game over his last five outings. Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers) vs. Charlotte Hornets: Posted 30.0 points in his last outing (Note: Currently listed as doubtful).

Posted 30.0 points in his last outing (Note: Currently listed as doubtful). Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) vs. LA Clippers: Averaging 29.2 points on 50.5% shooting over his last five games.

Averaging 29.2 points on 50.5% shooting over his last five games. Luka Dončić (Los Angeles Lakers) vs. Phoenix Suns: Averaging 28.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 9.7 assists over his last three games.

Averaging 28.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 9.7 assists over his last three games. Desmond Bane (Orlando Magic) vs. Houston Rockets: Averaging 28.0 points per game recently.

Matchups to Watch

Tonight’s slate features massive offensive potential, and I’m looking specifically at Tyrese Maxey. He is anchoring the 76ers’ attack with explosive scoring and faces a Miami Heat squad that is allowing over 115 points per game this season. Given his recent form, that’s a spot we can target. In the West, Anthony Edwards leads a healthy Timberwolves squad into Los Angeles. He is in peak form with a recent +62 plus/minus, clashing with a Clippers team facing lineup uncertainty regarding Kawhi Leonard.

In Orlando, the Magic boast a heavy-hitting rotation. Kevin Durant and Paolo Banchero are both averaging 25.0 points over their last five games, but don’t sleep on Desmond Bane. He has surged to 28.0 points per game recently to compensate for injuries. On the other side, the Rockets will likely lean on Alperen Sengun (20.5 points, 9.2 rebounds season average) to exploit the interior.

Finally, I’m keeping a close eye on Zion Williamson in Utah. The Jazz are missing their entire center rotation and rank last in the league in points allowed (125.9 per game). Williamson has been dominant lately, averaging 24.4 points on 61.0% shooting. With no significant rim protection tonight, he could feast in the paint.

