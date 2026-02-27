U.S. Olympian Matt Boldy has 2 goals and 2 assists in Wild’s 5-2 win over Avs

DENVER (AP) — U.S. Olympian Matt Boldy had two goals and two assists, Filip Gustavsson stopped 44 shots and the…

DENVER (AP) — U.S. Olympian Matt Boldy had two goals and two assists, Filip Gustavsson stopped 44 shots and the Minnesota Wild beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Thursday night for their sixth straight victory.

In Minnesota’s first game after the Olympic break, Boldy extended his points streak to seven games, and fellow U.S. teammate Quinn Hughes had his team-leading 53rd assist of the season.

Gustavsson improved to 17-2-4 in his past 23 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek had two power-play goals, giving him six goals in Minnesota’s past seven games and 26 points over his past 24 games. Mats Zuccarello also scored for Minnesota.

Martin Necas scored twice for NHL-leading Colorado, which returned from the break Wednesday night with a victory in Utah. The Avs are 5-6-2 in their past 13 after starting the season 33-4-7.

The Wild are 9-1-1 in their last 11. They are 33-0-8 when allowing three or fewer goals in regulation.

Up next

Wild: At Utah on Friday night.

Avalanche: Host Chicago on Saturday night.

