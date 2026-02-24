Tyler Reddick starts season with back-to-back wins and INDYCAR kicks off in St. Petersburg

All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
DuraMax Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne
Site: Austin, Texas.
Track: Circuit of the Americas.
Race distance: 95 laps, 228 miles.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10 a.m., qualifying, 11:10 a.m. Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FOX).
Last year: Christopher Bell grabbed the lead from Kyle Busch with fewer than 10 laps remaining and fended off a late push from William Byron to win by 0.433 seconds.
Last race: Tyler Reddick earned his second consecutive series win, edging Chase Briscoe on the final lap of overtime in a race that featured a track-record 57 lead changes.
Next race: March 8, Avondale, Arizona.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES
Focused Health 250
Site: Austin, Texas.
Track: Circuit of the Americas.
Race distance: 65 laps, 156 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 p.m., qualifying, 6:05 p.m. Saturday, race, 3 p.m. (CW).
Last year: After suffering an early pit-road penalty, Connor Zilisch rallied to take the lead with 10 laps remaining to secure his second career win.
Last race: Sheldon Creed earned his first-ever series win after capitalizing on a last-second wreck by leader Austin Hill at EchoPark Speedway.
Next race: March 7, Avondale, Arizona.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES
OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 at St. Petersburg
Site: St. Petersburg, Florida.
Track: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
Race distance: 80 laps, 144 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 p.m., qualifying, 5:05 p.m. Saturday, race, Noon (FOX).
Last year: Inaugural race.
Last race: Kyle Busch recorded a series-record ninth win at EchoPark Speedway after surviving a three-way battle with Ben Rhodes and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Next race: March 20, Darlington, South Carolina.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA 1
Last race: Lando Norris secured his first world championship at the final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, edging out Max Verstappen by just two points after a season-long fight.
Next race: March 7, Melbourne, Australia.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
Site: St. Petersburg, Fla..
Track: Streets of St. Petersburg.
Race distance: 100 laps, 180 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, practice, 9:30 a.m., qualifications, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, warmup, 9 a.m., race, Noon p.m. (FOX).
Last year: Finishing 2.8 seconds ahead of teammate Scott Dixon, Alex Palou dominated the streets of St. Petersburg while securing his 12th career win in the season opener.
Last race: Alex Palou won his third consecutive series championship, securing the title in four of the last five seasons.
Next race: March 7, Avondale, Arizona.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Next race: March 8, Gainesville, Fla.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
WORLD OF OUTLAWS BIKE WEEK JAMBOREE
WORLD OF OUTLAWS BIKE WEEK JAMBOREE
Next race: March 6-7.
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com
_____
AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.