Tyler Reddick starts season with back-to-back wins and INDYCAR kicks off in St. Petersburg

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

DuraMax Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne

Site: Austin, Texas.

Track: Circuit of the Americas.

Race distance: 95 laps, 228 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10 a.m., qualifying, 11:10 a.m. Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FOX).

Last year: Christopher Bell grabbed the lead from Kyle Busch with fewer than 10 laps remaining and fended off a late push from William Byron to win by 0.433 seconds.

Last race: Tyler Reddick earned his second consecutive series win, edging Chase Briscoe on the final lap of overtime in a race that featured a track-record 57 lead changes.

Next race: March 8, Avondale, Arizona.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

Focused Health 250

Site: Austin, Texas.

Track: Circuit of the Americas.

Race distance: 65 laps, 156 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 p.m., qualifying, 6:05 p.m. Saturday, race, 3 p.m. (CW).

Last year: After suffering an early pit-road penalty, Connor Zilisch rallied to take the lead with 10 laps remaining to secure his second career win.

Last race: Sheldon Creed earned his first-ever series win after capitalizing on a last-second wreck by leader Austin Hill at EchoPark Speedway.

Next race: March 7, Avondale, Arizona.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 at St. Petersburg

Site: St. Petersburg, Florida.

Track: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Race distance: 80 laps, 144 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 p.m., qualifying, 5:05 p.m. Saturday, race, Noon (FOX).

Last year: Inaugural race.

Last race: Kyle Busch recorded a series-record ninth win at EchoPark Speedway after surviving a three-way battle with Ben Rhodes and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Next race: March 20, Darlington, South Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Last race: Lando Norris secured his first world championship at the final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, edging out Max Verstappen by just two points after a season-long fight.

Next race: March 7, Melbourne, Australia.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Site: St. Petersburg, Fla..

Track: Streets of St. Petersburg.

Race distance: 100 laps, 180 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, practice, 9:30 a.m., qualifications, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, warmup, 9 a.m., race, Noon p.m. (FOX).

Last year: Finishing 2.8 seconds ahead of teammate Scott Dixon, Alex Palou dominated the streets of St. Petersburg while securing his 12th career win in the season opener.

Last race: Alex Palou won his third consecutive series championship, securing the title in four of the last five seasons.

Next race: March 7, Avondale, Arizona.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: March 8, Gainesville, Fla.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

WORLD OF OUTLAWS BIKE WEEK JAMBOREE

Next race: March 6-7.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

