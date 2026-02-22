Twins All-Star right-hander Joe Ryan has inflammation in lower back

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Minnesota Twins All-Star right-hander Joe Ryan is expected to be available for the start of…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Minnesota Twins All-Star right-hander Joe Ryan is expected to be available for the start of the season after an MRI revealed only inflammation in his lower back.

Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll said Sunday that Ryan, the team’s expected opening day starter, will rest for a few days. Ryan had the MRI after tightness in his lower back forced him to miss his scheduled start in Saturday’s spring game.

“He’s just dealing with some inflammation and as a result has some tightness,” Zoll told MLB.com. “So he’ll be down for a few days here just to let things calm down. We’ll progress him as tolerated and don’t envision this impacting his readiness for opening day.”

The encouraging update on Ryan was especially important after the Twins lost ace Pablo López for the season. Zoll announced Tuesday that López has a “significant tear” in his right ulnar collateral ligament.

Ryan, 29, was 13-10 with a 3.42 ERA in 2025 while making his first All-Star team.

While Ryan is expected to be ready for opening day, the inflammation and tightness in his lower back leaves his status uncertain for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

