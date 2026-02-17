Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Fairfield 68, Holt 27
AHSAA Playoffs=
Class 2A=
Regional Semifinal=
Cold Springs 65, Decatur Heritage 58
LaFayette 52, Central Coosa 43
Lanett 42, Tuscaloosa Academy 36, OT
Luverne 53, Geneva County 48
North Sand Mountain 54, Sand Rock 29
Providence Christian 68, Ariton 39
Red Bay 61, Tanner 59
Section 73, Cedar Bluff 25
Class 1A=
Regional Semifinal=
Addison 47, Marion County 40
Brantley 67, Florala 64
Francis Marion 50, Keith 45
Hubbertville 75, Meek 46
McIntosh High School 56, J.F. Shields 54
R.C. Hatch 60, South Lamar 51
Wadley 72, Coosa Christian 66
Winterboro 48, Appalachian 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.