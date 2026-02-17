Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Fairfield 68, Holt 27 AHSAA Playoffs= Class 2A= Regional Semifinal= Cold Springs 65, Decatur Heritage 58 LaFayette…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fairfield 68, Holt 27

AHSAA Playoffs=

Class 2A=

Regional Semifinal=

Cold Springs 65, Decatur Heritage 58

LaFayette 52, Central Coosa 43

Lanett 42, Tuscaloosa Academy 36, OT

Luverne 53, Geneva County 48

North Sand Mountain 54, Sand Rock 29

Providence Christian 68, Ariton 39

Red Bay 61, Tanner 59

Section 73, Cedar Bluff 25

Class 1A=

Regional Semifinal=

Addison 47, Marion County 40

Brantley 67, Florala 64

Francis Marion 50, Keith 45

Hubbertville 75, Meek 46

McIntosh High School 56, J.F. Shields 54

R.C. Hatch 60, South Lamar 51

Wadley 72, Coosa Christian 66

Winterboro 48, Appalachian 46

