Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barren Co. 75, Franklin-Simpson 49

Bowling Green 62, Owensboro 44

Bullitt Central 57, Lou. Jeffersontown 22

Caldwell Co. 60, Lyon Co. 43

Calloway Co. 83, Carlisle Co. 31

Campbellsville 78, Central Hardin 59

Clay Co. 45, Harlan Co. 42

Crittenden Co. 56, Trigg Co. 20

Danville Christian 58, Garrard Co. 38

Daviess Co. 68, Greenwood 46

East Ridge 55, June Buchanan 48

Elizabethtown 71, North Bullitt 51

Floyd Central 61, Letcher County Central 46

Foundation 52, Heritage Hopkinsville 41

Frankfort 44, Frankfort Christian 33

Glasgow 70, Caverna 18

Graves Co. 53, Ballard Memorial 44

Green Co. 71, LaRue Co. 47

Henderson Co. 63, Webster Co. 17

Hickman Co. 59, Fulton 44

Johnson Central 57, Pikeville 44

Leslie Co. 81, Perry Co. Central 39

Lex. Christian 40, Lex. Tates Creek 37

Logan Co. 55, Warren East 49

Lou. Atherton 48, Lou. Brown 28

Lou. Ballard 63, Lou. Christian Academy 42

Lou. Collegiate 53, Lou. Presentation 19

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 59, Lou. Moore 48

Lou. Portland Christian 63, Francis Parker 26

Lou. Seneca 44, Lou. Doss 37

Lou. Valley 81, Lou. Holy Cross 50

Marshall Co. 65, Murray 19

Muhlenberg County 68, Ohio Co. 41

North Hardin 40, John Hardin 39

Pike Co. Central 48, Prestonsburg 41

Russell Co. 49, Metcalfe Co. 47, OT

Southwestern 67, McCreary Central 42

West Jessamine 68, Mercer Co. 43

Whitley Co. 52, Corbin 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

