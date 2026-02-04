Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barren Co. 75, Franklin-Simpson 49
Bowling Green 62, Owensboro 44
Bullitt Central 57, Lou. Jeffersontown 22
Caldwell Co. 60, Lyon Co. 43
Calloway Co. 83, Carlisle Co. 31
Campbellsville 78, Central Hardin 59
Clay Co. 45, Harlan Co. 42
Crittenden Co. 56, Trigg Co. 20
Danville Christian 58, Garrard Co. 38
Daviess Co. 68, Greenwood 46
East Ridge 55, June Buchanan 48
Elizabethtown 71, North Bullitt 51
Floyd Central 61, Letcher County Central 46
Foundation 52, Heritage Hopkinsville 41
Frankfort 44, Frankfort Christian 33
Glasgow 70, Caverna 18
Graves Co. 53, Ballard Memorial 44
Green Co. 71, LaRue Co. 47
Henderson Co. 63, Webster Co. 17
Hickman Co. 59, Fulton 44
Johnson Central 57, Pikeville 44
Leslie Co. 81, Perry Co. Central 39
Lex. Christian 40, Lex. Tates Creek 37
Logan Co. 55, Warren East 49
Lou. Atherton 48, Lou. Brown 28
Lou. Ballard 63, Lou. Christian Academy 42
Lou. Collegiate 53, Lou. Presentation 19
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 59, Lou. Moore 48
Lou. Portland Christian 63, Francis Parker 26
Lou. Seneca 44, Lou. Doss 37
Lou. Valley 81, Lou. Holy Cross 50
Marshall Co. 65, Murray 19
Muhlenberg County 68, Ohio Co. 41
North Hardin 40, John Hardin 39
Pike Co. Central 48, Prestonsburg 41
Russell Co. 49, Metcalfe Co. 47, OT
Southwestern 67, McCreary Central 42
West Jessamine 68, Mercer Co. 43
Whitley Co. 52, Corbin 39
