Timberwolves welcome former Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu to rotation after trade

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first game Ayo Dosunmu plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves will be his first for a team outside his home state.

The opportunity to join an NBA title contender was worth sacrificing some comfort.

Dosunmu was traded by the rebuilding Chicago Bulls along with third-year forward Julian Phillips to Minnesota on Thursday for deep reserves Rob Dillingham and Leonard Miller and four second-round draft pick in the frenetic final hours leading up to the league’s trade deadline.

A Chicago native who played at the University of Illinois, Dosunmu turned to journaling to process his emotions after the trade.

“I was just writing how I was feeling, embracing that, and then as hours went on I was able to understand and be like, ‘Yeah, this is a great opportunity for me,’” Dosunmu said Friday. “I pretty much was there my whole basketball career. So I’m excited to step away from that and really tap into more of my full potential, and I think I have a great opportunity here with the T-wolves.”

The 26-year-old Dosunmu, who is averaging a career-high 15 points and shooting a career-best 45.1% from 3-point range, was targeted by the Timberwolves to address a persistent need for more offense off the bench. The departure via free agency prior to the season by versatile guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker has left a void in the rotation that the Timberwolves wanted to try to fill for the stretch run and the playoffs, as they seek to capitalize on the ascendance of star Anthony Edwards and surpass their Western Conference finals appearances of the last two years.

Dosunmu and Phillips were ruled out of playing for Minnesota on Friday against New Orleans, but Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said he hopes to get Dosunmu up to speed in time for a game Sunday against the Clippers.

Dosunmu will be a free agent after the season. By acquiring him now, the Timberwolves have his “Bird Rights” which would allow them to exceed the salary cap by re-signing him and offer him more money and term than any other team.

“We’re certainly hopeful it’s a long-term match,” said Tim Connelly, Minnesota’s president basketball of operations. “He wasn’t just identified for the next 30-plus games. He was identified because we think he’s a guy that could be a huge part of our core.”

