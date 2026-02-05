Tim Stutzle’s goal 47 seconds into OT helps Senators beat Flyers 2-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tim Stutzle charged past Philadelphia defenseman Travis Sanheim and scored on a back-hand shot 47 seconds into…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tim Stutzle charged past Philadelphia defenseman Travis Sanheim and scored on a back-hand shot 47 seconds into overtime Thursday night, helping the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 victory over the struggling Flyers.

It was Stutzle’s 28th goal of the season. The Senators won their fifth game in six outings heading into the Olympic break.

Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale scored on a wrist shot from the left circle with 1:14 remaining in regulation.

That came on only the 14th Philadelphia shot of the game against unexpected Ottawa starting goalie James Reimer.

Reimer, 37, was playing in his seventh game since signing with the Senators last month. Would-be Ottawa starter Linus Ullmark recently returned from a personal leave of absence, but he was a late scratch Thursday, reportedly due to illness.

Former Flyer Nick Cousins scored a second-period goal and Reimer made 15 saves for the Senators.

Cousins scored off a rebound past Philadelphia goalie Dan Vladar (25 saves) 9:55 into the second period of a game largely bereft of offense until the final minutes.

The Flyers, who beat Washington 4-2 on Tuesday to snap a four-game losing streak, have lost 12 of their last 15. The Flyers didn’t manage a shot on Reimer until 4:24 remained in the first period.

Vladar made a sterling save on Cousins almost six minutes into the second, keeping the game scoreless. But Cousins managed a payback nearly four minutes later, scoring off a rebound of a Shane Pinto shot for a 1-0 Ottawa lead.

