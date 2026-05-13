Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 No-Sweat Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account using the Betr promo code WTOP to capitalize on one of the best daily fantasy offers. This gives you a $200 no-sweat opportunity in time for tonight’s huge Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 5. Click here to register.

Betr Promo Code WTOP: Cavs vs. Pistons Game 5 Tonight

Here’s what to know about Betr promo code WTOP for May 13, 2026:

New Betr customers looking to back either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Detroit Pistons can unlock a highly strategic welcome offer.

When you register with Betr promo code WTOP, you receive two no-sweat entries to deploy on your preferred player projections for the game.

If either of those initial entries comes up short, Betr mitigates your downside by refunding your entry fee in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total.

To further bolster expected value, new users will also receive a free pick to help jump-start their betting portfolio.



To capitalize on this promotion, you must be a first-time player on the platform. Eligibility is strictly limited to new Betr customers who meet the regional age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

Betr NBA Promo Tonight On Cavs vs. Pistons

If you are looking to put your welcome bonus to work right away, tonight’s showdown offers several high-value player projecitons. Below is a breakdown of the seven players with the highest over/under point totals for the game:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Cade Cunningham 26.5 Donovan Mitchell 26.5 James Harden 18.5 Tobias Harris 18.5 Evan Mobley 14.5 Jarrett Allen 12.5 Jalen Duren 11.5

When utilizing your no-sweat entries, comparing these prop lines to the players’ baseline metrics can highlight some actionable selections.

Cade Cunningham leads the usage metrics for Detroit with a point total set at 26.5. This postseason, Cunningham is averaging a robust 29.2 points per game on 21.1 field goal attempts. Because his season average clears his current prop line by nearly three points, the underlying volume suggests backing the over is a strong statistical play.

For Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell shares a game-high prop of 26.5 points. Mitchell is averaging 26.7 points per game during the postseason campaign. While the margin to the over is razor-thin, his elite 32.3% usage rate and sheer volume of three-point attempts (9 per game) make him a consistent mathematical threat to clear this number.

Tobias Harris sits with a prop of 18.5 points, but his recent production indicates a higher ceiling. Harris has logged 20.8 points per game for the Pistons while shooting 45.6% from the floor. With his postseason average comfortably above the set line, taking the over provides clear positive value.

Finally, Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley carries a point total of 14.5. Mobley is averaging 16.4 points per contest this year while shooting a highly efficient 56.3%. With the data backing a solid baseline of offensive output and high-percentage looks, Mobley is another prime candidate to surpass his listed points prop.

Today’s MLB Slate: Diversifying Your Portfolio

For bettors looking to diversify their action beyond the hardwood, today’s Major League Baseball slate provides excellent cross-sport opportunities to deploy your entries. Evaluating pitching matchups and park factors across these games can yield additional value:

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves

San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Activate Your Betr Promo Code WTOP Reward

To claim your welcome bonus ahead of the Cavaliers vs. Pistons matchup, follow these straightforward steps to properly activate the offer:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account here . You will be required to provide standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, and email address—to verify your identity and ensure you meet the minimum age parameters. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must enter promo code WTOP. This step is entirely required to tie the exclusive welcome offer to your new account profile. Unlock Your Bonus Value: Once your account is successfully registered and verified, you will trigger the $200 in total bonus value. This is issued as two separate no-sweat entry tokens, each carrying a maximum value of $100. Make Your Picks: Apply your two no-sweat tokens to your preferred NBA or MLB selections. If either of those initial entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks (up to a maximum of $200 total) to allocate toward future picks.

By completing this quick, step-by-step registration process, you can lock in your projections for tonight’s action with optimal peace of mind.