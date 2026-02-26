Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= IHSAA Playoffs= Semifinal= Class 3A Substate 7= Oskaloosa 53, Winterset 38 Class 3A Substate 6= ADM 76,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

IHSAA Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Class 3A Substate 7=

Oskaloosa 53, Winterset 38

Class 3A Substate 6=

ADM 76, Benton Community 35

Nevada 70, Bondurant Farrar 53

Class 3A Substate 5=

Keokuk 64, Center Point-Urbana 58

Pella 76, Washington 38

Class 3A Substate 3=

Cedar Rapids Xavier 65, Waverly-Shell Rock 52

Wahlert, Dubuque 86, Decorah 55

Class 3A Substate 2=

Gilbert 63, Knoxville 40

North Polk, Alleman 54, Clear Lake 52

Class 3A Substate 1=

Carroll 77, Saydel 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

