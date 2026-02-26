Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
IHSAA Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Class 3A Substate 7=
Oskaloosa 53, Winterset 38
Class 3A Substate 6=
ADM 76, Benton Community 35
Nevada 70, Bondurant Farrar 53
Class 3A Substate 5=
Keokuk 64, Center Point-Urbana 58
Pella 76, Washington 38
Class 3A Substate 3=
Cedar Rapids Xavier 65, Waverly-Shell Rock 52
Wahlert, Dubuque 86, Decorah 55
Class 3A Substate 2=
Gilbert 63, Knoxville 40
North Polk, Alleman 54, Clear Lake 52
Class 3A Substate 1=
Carroll 77, Saydel 51
