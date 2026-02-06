Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup-West 78, Bagley 67
Albany 81, Foley 40
Alexandria 84, Sartell-St. Stephen 73
Armstrong/Cooper 87, Exploration 30
Austin 75, Stewartville 70
Battle Lake 73, Verndale 70
Bemidji 80, Rock Ridge 32
Benilde-St Margaret’s 65, St Louis Park 47
Big Lake 88, St. Francis 87
Blooming Prairie 73, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 56
Brainerd 83, St. Cloud Apollo 77
Brandon-Evansville 79, Lake Park-Audubon 70
Breckenridge 81, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 62
Cass Lake-Bena 90, Laporte 41
Clearbrook-Gonvick 72, Blackduck 71
Cook County 108, Hill City 80
Dawson-Boyd 85, Renville County West 43
Detroit Lakes 75, Fergus Falls 73
Dover-Eyota 86, Chatfield 79
Duluth Denfeld 75, Cloquet 65
East Grand Forks 79, Park Rapids 41
Eden Valley-Watkins 75, Royalton 60
Ely 75, Littlefork-Big Falls 69
Fairmont 81, St. James Area 71
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 65, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 51
Goodhue 109, Schaeffer Academy 78
Grand Rapids 88, Hermantown 50
Hillcrest Lutheran 95, Rothsay 70
Hills-Beaver Creek 85, Adrian 52
Holdingford 78, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 42
Holy Family Catholic 80, Hope Academy 55
Jackson County Central 94, Springfield 66
Kittson Central 70, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 54
Lac qui Parle Valley 70, Lakeview 56
Lanesboro 73, Lyle-Pacelli 51
Lewiston-Altura 98, Kingsland 27
Luverne 62, Windom 52
Mabel-Canton 66, Schaeffer Academy 64
Madelia 98, Martin County West 53
Maple Lake 60, Kimball 57
Mayer Lutheran 80, Math and Science 57
Melrose 69, BOLD 44
Minneapolis Roosevelt 87, Minneapolis Edison 52
Minnetonka 61, St Michael-Albertville 43
Minnewaska 68, Perham 56
Moorhead 61, Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 60
Murray County Central 78, Red Rock Central 55
Nevis 62, Fertile-Beltrami 55
Nicollet 74, GHEC 60
North Lakes Academy 63, International School/Chesterton Academy 56
North Woods 96, Fond du Lac 57
Northern Freeze 83, Roseau 81
Orono 74, Bloomington Jefferson 55
Paynesville 75, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 50
Pequot Lakes 62, Little Falls 43
Pillager 67, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 46
Red Lake County Central 85, Fosston 52
Rochester Lourdes 76, Kasson-Mantorville 74
Rochester Marshall 53, Winona 47
Rochester Math and Science 80, Hmong Academy 61
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 59, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 27
Sacred Heart 69, Thief River Falls 57
Sebeka 61, Swanville 53
South Ridge 78, Moose Lake/Willow River 74
Southland 99, Le Roy-Ostrander 39
Southwest Minnesota Christian 69, Edgerton 61
St. Anthony 75, Brooklyn Center 65
St. Cloud Cathedral 75, Milaca 57
Superior, Wis. 70, Duluth Marshall 40
Underwood 72, Ashby 41
Upsala 60, Parkers Prairie 54
Wabasso 94, Yellow Medicine East 38
Warroad 69, BGMR 29
Watertown-Mayer 81, LeSueur-Henderson 65
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 78, Mountain Lake Area 62
Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran 74, Fillmore Central 62
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
