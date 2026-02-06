Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Ada-Borup-West 78, Bagley 67 Albany 81, Foley 40 Alexandria 84, Sartell-St. Stephen 73 Armstrong/Cooper 87, Exploration 30…

Ada-Borup-West 78, Bagley 67

Albany 81, Foley 40

Alexandria 84, Sartell-St. Stephen 73

Armstrong/Cooper 87, Exploration 30

Austin 75, Stewartville 70

Battle Lake 73, Verndale 70

Bemidji 80, Rock Ridge 32

Benilde-St Margaret’s 65, St Louis Park 47

Big Lake 88, St. Francis 87

Blooming Prairie 73, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 56

Brainerd 83, St. Cloud Apollo 77

Brandon-Evansville 79, Lake Park-Audubon 70

Breckenridge 81, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 62

Cass Lake-Bena 90, Laporte 41

Clearbrook-Gonvick 72, Blackduck 71

Cook County 108, Hill City 80

Dawson-Boyd 85, Renville County West 43

Detroit Lakes 75, Fergus Falls 73

Dover-Eyota 86, Chatfield 79

Duluth Denfeld 75, Cloquet 65

East Grand Forks 79, Park Rapids 41

Eden Valley-Watkins 75, Royalton 60

Ely 75, Littlefork-Big Falls 69

Fairmont 81, St. James Area 71

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 65, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 51

Goodhue 109, Schaeffer Academy 78

Grand Rapids 88, Hermantown 50

Hillcrest Lutheran 95, Rothsay 70

Hills-Beaver Creek 85, Adrian 52

Holdingford 78, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 42

Holy Family Catholic 80, Hope Academy 55

Jackson County Central 94, Springfield 66

Kittson Central 70, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 54

Lac qui Parle Valley 70, Lakeview 56

Lanesboro 73, Lyle-Pacelli 51

Lewiston-Altura 98, Kingsland 27

Luverne 62, Windom 52

Mabel-Canton 66, Schaeffer Academy 64

Madelia 98, Martin County West 53

Maple Lake 60, Kimball 57

Mayer Lutheran 80, Math and Science 57

Melrose 69, BOLD 44

Minneapolis Roosevelt 87, Minneapolis Edison 52

Minnetonka 61, St Michael-Albertville 43

Minnewaska 68, Perham 56

Moorhead 61, Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 60

Murray County Central 78, Red Rock Central 55

Nevis 62, Fertile-Beltrami 55

Nicollet 74, GHEC 60

North Lakes Academy 63, International School/Chesterton Academy 56

North Woods 96, Fond du Lac 57

Northern Freeze 83, Roseau 81

Orono 74, Bloomington Jefferson 55

Paynesville 75, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 50

Pequot Lakes 62, Little Falls 43

Pillager 67, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 46

Red Lake County Central 85, Fosston 52

Rochester Lourdes 76, Kasson-Mantorville 74

Rochester Marshall 53, Winona 47

Rochester Math and Science 80, Hmong Academy 61

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 59, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 27

Sacred Heart 69, Thief River Falls 57

Sebeka 61, Swanville 53

South Ridge 78, Moose Lake/Willow River 74

Southland 99, Le Roy-Ostrander 39

Southwest Minnesota Christian 69, Edgerton 61

St. Anthony 75, Brooklyn Center 65

St. Cloud Cathedral 75, Milaca 57

Superior, Wis. 70, Duluth Marshall 40

Underwood 72, Ashby 41

Upsala 60, Parkers Prairie 54

Wabasso 94, Yellow Medicine East 38

Warroad 69, BGMR 29

Watertown-Mayer 81, LeSueur-Henderson 65

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 78, Mountain Lake Area 62

Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran 74, Fillmore Central 62

