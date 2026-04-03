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Shohei Ohtani hits a 3-run homer to drive in his 1st runs of the season

The Associated Press

April 3, 2026, 2:12 PM

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) smiles during introductions before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, April 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer in the third inning Friday for his first RBIs of the season.

The two-way star had been off to a slow start at the plate. Ohtani was just 3 for 19 after striking out to lead off the game, but with the Los Angeles Dodgers down 3-0 in the third at Washington, he hit a 401-foot drive to right to tie the game.

Mookie Betts, who at that point was 3 for 23 on the season, hit a two-run shot two batters later off Nationals starter Miles Mikolas.

The Dodgers entered the game with a 4-2 record despite their struggles at the top of the lineup. Ohtani, Kyle Tucker and Betts all entered the game batting under .200, and Freddie Freeman (.208) wasn’t much better.

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